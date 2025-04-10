MediaNewsletter

TEER Launches Media Marketplace For Indie Agencies

Aimee Edwards
TEER Founder and CEO Usman Khan.

Melbourne startup TEER has launched a media aggregation service that cuts down the time agencies and suppliers spend sharing, sourcing and securing media opportunities.

TEER is a digital platform that connects independent agencies and media owners by providing a comprehensive view of market opportunities, empowering the rapid execution of campaigns. Built by marketers for marketers, TEER was designed from the ground up to solve the unique challenges of the marketing and communication industry.

Delivering leads from interested agencies directly to sales teams and opportunities for brands from media owners, TEER dramatically reduces the time spent uncovering and reviewing opportunities. This liberates agencies and sales teams to focus on high-value interactions and accelerate deal-making.

“TEER was created to make media buyers and sellers more powerful than ever connecting agencies and media owners to live leads in minutes rather than days. If you’re not using TEER, you’re essentially handing deals to your competitors,” said TEER founder and CEO Usman Khan.

TEER has already onboarded more than 30 independent agencies including Spinach, Murmur and RyvalMedia alongside major media owners such as QMS, Nova, and News Corp, in addition to several smaller independent media suppliers. This growing network gives users access to a diverse and expansive range of media opportunities.

From the media owner side, News Corp Group Sales Director Ryan Cooke said: “With TEER, we are across every part of the market with the platform helping our teams to focus exactly where they need to on any given day.”

“TEER gives us an instant snapshot of what’s available in the market at any given time. It has become an essential part of our planning process,” said Murmur operations director Tara DeLuccia.

In the coming months, the platform will release additional features that fundamentally shift how direct media is traded and simplify the process for agencies while skyrocketing the efficiency of sales teams.

“TEER gives the industry the shot in the arm it desperately needed and absolutely deserves,” Khan added.

