TED X Sydney Youth Returns To Parramatta’s Riverside Theatre For 2024

TEDxSydney Youth is set to return to Parramatta’s Riverside Theatre, in collaboration with Presenting Partner, the University of Sydney, following a successful 2023 event. A true celebration of Australian creativity and thought leadership, TEDxSydney Youth is a spotlight on the next generation of creative and innovative young minds. Announcing an inspiring first line-up, these young, talented speakers and performers will take to the stage on 29 August to showcase their unique perspectives and ideas.

With the overarching theme of ‘CTRL > SHIFT’ each TEDxSydney Youth talk will uncover insights into how the next generation plans to redefine the future. Faced with an onslaught of new challenges and questions that the adults of today don’t seem to have the answers for. From the spiralling cost of living to the existential threat posed by climate change, how does the next generation envision a future for themselves once they’re in control? The young people of today will soon be in control, and there will be a shift in the world as we know it.

As the next generation primes itself to take the reins, TEDxSydney Youth 2024 will allow the audience to see the world’s societal transformation through their eyes, hearing from Youth leaders, visionaries and voices of the future aged 15-26 years. The bright, young minds at this year’s event include:

Chloé Hayden – award-winning speaker, actress in Netflix series Heartbreak High, author of a bestselling book, content creator and a powerful disability rights activist, diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

– award-winning speaker, actress in Netflix series Heartbreak High, author of a bestselling book, content creator and a powerful disability rights activist, diagnosed with autism and ADHD. Alinta Furnell – biotechnologist and CEO of Synbiote, and awarded as a 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australian

– biotechnologist and CEO of Synbiote, and awarded as a 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australian Hannah Ferguson – co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of independent news commentary platform, Cheek Media Co., and the co-host of news and culture podcast, Big Small Talk.

– co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of independent news commentary platform, Cheek Media Co., and the co-host of news and culture podcast, Big Small Talk. Nivaaz Sehmbh – first-generation Australian Punjabi, and a true embodiment of a startup unicorn, she founded Sukara Tech and Beyond Besties.

– first-generation Australian Punjabi, and a true embodiment of a startup unicorn, she founded Sukara Tech and Beyond Besties. Sarah Williams – 22-year-old Awabakal woman, and the founder/CEO of What Were You Wearing Australia, a non-profit organisation providing education, awareness and advocacy on sexual violence.

– 22-year-old Awabakal woman, and the founder/CEO of What Were You Wearing Australia, a non-profit organisation providing education, awareness and advocacy on sexual violence. Sharath Mahendran – civil engineering student best known for his Sydney-based YouTube channel “Building Beautifully” with over 41,000 subscribers and almost 5 million total views

– civil engineering student best known for his Sydney-based YouTube channel “Building Beautifully” with over 41,000 subscribers and almost 5 million total views Elliot Ulm – better known by elliotisacoolguy, Elliot has amassed over 500,000 followers on Instagram and YouTube where he depicts his honest experience of the graphic design industry

– better known by elliotisacoolguy, Elliot has amassed over 500,000 followers on Instagram and YouTube where he depicts his honest experience of the graphic design industry James Parr – award-winning multidisciplinary model, speaker, event host and a passionate champion for visibility. As an amputee, he and draws on his personal journey and lived experiences to champion change in the way people with disabilities are included and represented

– award-winning multidisciplinary model, speaker, event host and a passionate champion for visibility. As an amputee, he and draws on his personal journey and lived experiences to champion change in the way people with disabilities are included and represented Jason Zhu He – student at the University of Sydney and co-Founder of Ikigai Network, a video platform featuring bite-sized career advice for high school and university students, helping them discover diverse career paths and offering guidance on how to get there.

Checkout the website here for further information on the speakers ahead of the upcoming event:

What: TEDxSydney Youth

Where: Riverside Theatre, Parramatta (Corner Market & Church St, Parramatta)

When: 9:15am to 2:00pm, 29 August 2024

Price: Standard Registration starting from $75 / Concession starting from $50 / School Group Booking – 5 Student Registrations and a Complimentary Teacher Registration from $260

Tickets are available now via the TEDxSydney website.

TEDxSydney Youth 2024 is proudly presented by the University of Sydney and supported by the City of Parramatta Council.