TEAM LEWIS Sets New Record For Community Campaigns Supported In A Year

TEAM LEWIS has achieved a new milestone in philanthropic funding. It has now supported over 1,500 community causes around the world. In the past three years, the initiative has channelled millions of pounds in cash, donated time and resources.

Every year, the unique scheme incentivises colleagues to donate £1,000 of company cash to a community cause. Every time this happens, they receive a cash bonus. Alongside this financial commitment, the team donates award-winning marketing campaigns which help raise further awareness and funding.

In 2023, the scheme also brought two hundred causes together to share resources and discuss problems. This was done through a series of events in America, Europe and Asia,

“The important people here are the leaders who stand up for their community when times are tough. They deserve all the thanks. It’s a privilege to stand by them. They are our inspiration,” said Samuel Dean, CEO of TEAM LEWIS Foundation.

The Foundation’s Impact Report highlights the causes.