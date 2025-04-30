MarketingNewsletter

TEAM LEWIS Books Shangri-La Group As Its New 5-Star Client

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Global marketing agency TEAM LEWIS has won the PR and influencer remit for luxury hotel chain Shangri-La Group in Australia, following a competitive pitch.

Shangri-La Group, the multinational leader in 5-star, luxury hospitality, has appointed TEAM LEWIS Australia to provide its strategic communications consultancy across major campaign development, ongoing press office management, famil organisation, and influencer programs, maintaining a prominent and consistent identity across communication channels.

“It is a real coup for TEAM LEWIS in Australia to partner with a brand of such instantly recognisable global standing as Shangri-La Group,” said Martin Harkin, managing director, TEAM LEWIS Australia.

“We are already deep into planning for our first major creative campaign for the group and can’t wait to bring it to an Australian audience soon. This win, combined with the other major B2C brands we have onboarded recently, really highlights the growth of the agency in a short period of time – and we are just scratching the surface of TEAM LEWIS’ potential in Australia.”

This announcement follows a series of new consumer-focused client wins for the agency – including Dutch infrared heated cushions innovator Stoov, esteemed Sydney hospitality group Solotel, and revolutionary electric brake controller provider Elecbrakes – expanding the agency’s client portfolio well beyond its B2B heritage.

Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

