TEAM LEWIS Announces Rapid Expansion Of Its Australian Team With 10 New Hires
TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, has announced plans to rapidly expand its Australia team with 10 new hires, including Head of Creative and Head of Social roles.

Lead image: TEAM LEWIS, left to right – Chris McGhee, Director, AU; Smitha Virik, Regional Head of Client Services, APAC; Martin Harkin, Managing Director, AU.

The independent business, which has 25 offices worldwide and five in the region, finished its last financial year with record revenues of US$74M. The APAC region has undergone rapid growth, with revenue increasing by 82 per cent since 2020.

To capitalise on this momentum, TEAM LEWIS Australia, which works with clients including Sophos, SWIFT, Emarsys and Pegasystems, is:

  • Actively on the hunt to fill 10 new positions, with a particular focus on candidates with strong Creative and Social expertise
  • Looking to hire key roles including Head of Social and Head of Creative, as well as Director/Manager level team members, to bolster its capabilities in the market
  • The agency will also be ramping up its Intern intake, with a focus of hiring those from diverse or non-academic backgrounds

“It is thrilling to announce this period of growth and evolution for TEAM LEWIS in Australia. We feel now is the ideal time to invest in the market, diversify and evolve our business,” said Martin Harkin, managing director, Australia. “We are searching for the very best talent, both locally and globally, to come join us and help grow our reputation as a relentless challenger brand capable of delivering incredible work across any audience, any channel and any market. I can’t wait to deliver even more on the enormous potential this agency has”.

TEAM LEWIS Australia has already seen strong growth in recent months, with the promotion of Smitha Virik to Regional Head of Client Services, APAC, the appointment of Chris McGhee as Director, and multiple new client wins, including EdTech developer SMART Technologies and fitness racing competition, HYROX.

“It has been great to see the APAC region undergo such rapid growth across revenue, team and services since 2020. As a business we always try to stay true to re-investing into our teams and our growth, and this plan is testament to that,” said Keso Kendall, senior vice president APAC. “We know that Australian clients are always looking for creativity and insight from their agencies, and these upcoming hires will help us to continue to go above and beyond to deliver on this. I am truly excited about the coming 12-months for the Australia market and the region”.

Those keen to apply for roles can find more information on the TEAM LEWIS website or via LinkedIn. Applicants DO NOT need to submit a CV. In the first instance, applicants should send a link to their LinkedIn profile along with a short introduction video to careers@teamlewis.com.




