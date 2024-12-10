Teach Us Consent Appoints Not Another For Government-Funded ‘Promoting Consent Initiative’

Teach Us Consent, the youth-led, Australian not-for-profit organisation working towards eradicating sexual violence, has appointed Not Another as a creative partner for the federal government-funded Promoting Consent Initiative (PCI).

It follows a competitive pitch process that saw Sydney and New Zealand-based agency Not Another chosen for its track record in youth-focused campaigns that tackle sensitive issues. The agency will support the delivery of the primary prevention project funded by the Department of Social Services.

“We are thrilled to have Not Another on board,” says Nevo Rom, head of projects at Teach Us Consent.

“Not Another’s experience in creating authentic, youth-focused campaigns definitely stood out and we know this partnership will help us connect with young Australians in a way that feels real, empowering, and impactful.”

The agency has been engaged to produce a large range of evidence-based, trauma-informed and age-appropriate social media content and online resources aimed at improving young people’s attitudes and understanding of consent and healthy relationships.

The content aims to ensure young people feel comfortable and willing to discuss sexual consent, ask for consent, and take action when witnessing problematic and harmful behaviours.

Not Another will be the lead creative agency working with Teach Us Consent. Other creative partners supporting the development and implementation of PCI include Aboriginal-owned and led media and events agency, 33 Creative and the independent media agency, Benedictus Media.

“The work Teach Us Consent is doing is so important. Consent education isn’t just about ticking a box—it’s about changing how people think, communicate, and relate to each other. That’s a huge responsibility, and we’re honoured to help shape this conversation with young Australians,” Mark Townshend, creative director at Not Another said.

The project will be grounded in research and strategy, drawing on existing research around consent and new insights uncovered from project-specific research and consultation with young Australians and leading experts and advisors.

“It’s been clear to us from the beginning that Teach Us Consent is committed to doing things right, grounded in evidence and strategy, and that’s the way we do things, too,” Adrien Taylor, strategic director at Not Another added.

“We’re here to create content that doesn’t just educate but inspires young Australians to step up and be part of a cultural shift towards greater respect and empathy. The stakes couldn’t be higher and we have the thorough and thoughtful approach to ensure the project is a huge success”.

The bulk of this content will be produced in early 2025 and will be in-market across Australia by mid-2025.