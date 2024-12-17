TBWA\Melbourne Promotes Kiefer Casamore To Exec GM, Eloise Liley To CSO

TBWA\Melbourne has promoted of Kiefer Casamore to executive GM and Eloise Liley to chief strategy officer, effective immediately.

Both roles have been elevated to join the Executive Leadership Team of Kimberlee Wells (CEO) Ricci Meldrum (MD), Emma Guthridge (CFO), and Paul Reardon (CCO) who have been leading the agency together for over 12 years.

This announcement comes off the back of a strong year of growth for TBWA, which recently added high-profile accounts including the Department of Defence and Kraft Heinz to its roster.

In her new role, Casamore will be responsible for leading the Creative Advertising and Digital Services business for Australian Defence Force Recruiting (DFR), along with operational and product growth initiatives for TBWA.

With over 15 years experience in integrated marketing and communications, Casamore previously served as general manager of Eleven Melbourne. Since joining the TBWA Group in 2017, he has driven record growth at Eleven Melbourne, quadrupling the team’s size and earning the agency multiple accolades, including contributing to back-to-back Agency of the Year awards.

More recently, Casamore co-created and led TBWA’s first sustainability practice, Sustain by TBWA. Now a global offering, Sustain brings together creative talent, civil society and corporate affairs, using the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

A seasoned advocate for TBWA’s proprietary Disruption methodology, Liley is an award-winning strategist with over 15 years experience under her belt. The new role of CSO will see her take the reins in driving strategic excellence for the agency, while elevating TBWA’s suite of leading cultural intelligence tools.

Working in the UK, Europe and Australia, Liley has built a solid reputation for crafting culture-first ideas that deliver real business impact. Locally, she has been instrumental in driving growth across all agency brands. This year, she helped deliver record consideration for NAB with ‘Experts in More Than Money’, earning an Australia Effie Award win for ROI.

Kimberlee Wells, CEO of TBWA\Melbourne, commented: “We are immensely proud of the agency and all we have achieved. This expansion of our Executive Team marks a significant moment in the agency. Kiefer and Elly’s promotions are a testament to their talent and we look forward to harnessing their fresh thinking and perspective as we continue to drive the agency forward. It’s certainly a very exciting time for both our agency team and client partners.”

Paul Reardon, CCO of TBWA\Melbourne added: “In a tough financial climate, we’re now in a position where we can significantly expand our talent pool and our agency’s capabilities, then put them to use for every single one of our clients. There’s no two people better placed than Elly and Kiefer to join our Executive Team and help us do this.”

Reflecting on his promotion, Casamore said, “It’s a real privilege to join the Executive Team and help lead our agency through a substantial period of growth. I’m also deeply grateful to everyone at Eleven who have allowed me to stretch to new opportunities. Safe to say, TBWA’s future is bright, and I’m excited to continue bringing our disruptive creative thinking and full-service capabilities to our clients.”

Liley added “Disruptive strategic and creative thinking is essential to unlocking brand and business growth. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the last four years and can’t wait to get stuck in alongside our Executive Team and Head of Planning, Virginia Pracht to create even better ideas and results for our clients.”

To round out the Executive Team, TBWA\Melbourne said it is also on the hunt for an “ambitious and restless” chief innovation officer to oversee TBWA’s cutting-edge innovation and production capabilities including but not limited to scaling NEXT and Collective AI.