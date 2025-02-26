TBWA Sydney Appoints Elektra O’Malley MD, Michael Hogg CSO

TBWA Sydney has appointed Anomaly’s Elektra O’Malley as its MD and Michael Hogg as its new chief strategy officer for the Group covering TBWA, Eleven, Fleishman Hillard, Fabric, +61 for Telstra and TBWA/Media Arts Lab.

Elektra and Michael’s creative partner and the new Chief Creative Officer for TBWA Sydney will be announced in the coming weeks.

O’Malley returns home with over a decade of experience in New York working at highly respected creative agencies including TBWA, Johannes Leonardo and Anomaly, partnering with iconic brands such as Diageo, Kraft Heinz, Amazon, Gap, Revlon, H&M, Adidas, and PepsiCo. Most recently, O’Malley was head of account leadership at Anomaly NYC where she led business initiatives for Bud Light, Amazon Ads, and Ferrero Group. Under her leadership, ABI won Creative Marketer of the Year at Cannes for two consecutive years and launched two Super Bowl ads for Bud Light.

Hogg joins from creative independent Emotive where he has spent the last five years as managing partner and chief strategy officer. Hogg has helped lead the transformation of Emotive into a leading integrated creative agency working with clients including Optus, Google, Unilever and Breville.

Previously, Hogg was head of strategy at The Monkeys/Accenture Song (now Droga5), where he led strategic planning on major clients including NRMA Insurance, Qantas, Ikea and MLA, earning multiple Effies including a Grand Prix and Effective Agency of the Year. Prior to The Monkeys, Hogg spent five years at Fallon London.

“This opportunity is truly a homecoming for me, both professionally and personally. My time at TBWA New York was a fundamental building block in my career and shaped my belief in creativity and Disruption as a transformative force for growing brands and businesses. I’m so excited to return home to TBWA Sydney and work with its incredible people and brands to disrupt the future of creativity,” said O’Malley.

“Having spent a career in independent creative agencies, I never imagined taking a network job. But it feels like a unique moment in time at TBWA. The agency has incredible momentum, a renewed creative ambition and Paul’s brought together a group of people in Elektra and our new CCO who made it impossible to say no to. Plus I get a car park,” said Hogg.

Paul Bradbury, CEO and president, TBWA\Australia and New Zealand adds “The appointments of Elektra, Michael and our soon to be announced Chief Creative Officer mark the start of a very exciting new chapter for TBWA Sydney. We have incredible clients, capabilities across the total brand experience and the full force of TBWA & OAG to accelerate our innovation and creativity”.