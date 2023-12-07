News Corp Launches One-Off Taylor Swift Mag Ahead Of Aussie Tour

News Corp Australia has released a special one-off Taylor Swift magazine in time for Christmas and her Australian tour kicking off in February 2024.

The 100-page gloss publication, produced by the in-house content marketing agency Suddenly, is a celebration of Taylor Swift’s songs, career and life. It has everything people need to know about The Eras Tour – her most expansive yet – including the lyrics behind the songs she performs on tour and the iconic fashion outfits she rocks on stage.

The unofficial magazine features the evolution of Taylor Swift – from teenage country star to global superstar, selling out stadiums across the world; and her shift from country to pop. It looks at how her movie, documentary and albums such as Folklore and Evermore have shown a new side to Taylor; and reveals the secrets behind her signature beauty looks – from her hairstyles to how she has embraced the bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

The souvenir magazine also includes a bonus pull-out poster, a fan quiz and plenty of fun facts.

“The idea for this one-off Taylor Swift collector’s edition came about after we saw how passionate people were when trying to get a ticket to one of her concerts and then the many disappointed fans who have missed out,” said Suddenly creative content director Fiona Welsh.

“Producing the magazine has been a real passion project for the Suddenly team, who have loved putting together this special showcase of Taylor’s life and songs”.

Taylor magazine, which is supported by the News Corp Australia state mastheads, goes on sale December 9 for $9.95 at participating supermarkets and newsagents.