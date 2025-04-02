Taurus Charges Into 2025: New Clients, Fresh Talent & Global PR Ambitions

Integrated Marketing Strategy and PR Agency, Taurus has announced nine new clients, four client re-signs, and two new hires to close off Q1 2025.

In addition to these exciting wins, Taurus continues to expand its digital-first offering through Taurus SHOP — the world’s first e-commerce platform offering fixed-price brand and PR services, making professional marketing support accessible 24/7 to global businesses entering the Australian market.

Taurus is continuing work with Planview in 2025, a leading end-to-end portfolio management platform that helps businesses with resources, finance, and project management. Taurus is assisting Planview to increase brand awareness in Australia following expansion into the APAC region through Taurus PR.

In the home robotics space, Taurus re-signs with Narwal, the leading global innovator in home robotics, specialising in developing robot vacuums with game-changing technology for flawless floors. Through Taurus PR, Taurus continues to launch its cutting-edge consumer technology to the Australian market to free up Aussie’s time and energy through the integration of new technologies and AI in homes.

Continuing into 2025 with Taurus PR is JICS – the one-stop shop for education, migration and job search needs backed by a team of specialists with over 10 years of experience. Taurus has focused on building brand awareness and the profiles of Founder Aman Sethi and ambassador and Australian cricket legend Brett Lee through Taurus Profile. With over 10 years of experience, JICS has helped over 700 migrants be employed in some of Australia’s leading companies.

Also resigned with Taurus is Tina O’Connor, the top-performing, award-winning real estate agent in Sydney’s Inner West. Tina’s impressive success rate is a testament to her foolproof strategic process to sustain a high auction clearance rate and over-deliver to help her clients achieve their property goals. Taurus is delighted to continue building her brand through Taurus Profile.

2025 is the year for investing in yourself – Taurus has worked personally with multiple senior leaders across industries including tech, finance, property, pop culture, food and manufacturing through Taurus Profile.

Taurus also signed Ministry of Cleaning under Taurus PR. Established in 2015 in Melbourne and founded by Manish Jain, Ministry of Cleaning delivers fast and reliable services to help Australian households and businesses meet their cleaning needs, including general house and office, upholstery, mould removal, tile and grout removal and window and carpet cleaning.

New to the Taurus team is Gabriella Lingard, Social Media Lead and Elin Boman, Support Executive. Gabriella has over six years of experience in social media marketing with skills in content creation, strategy, creative direction, and utilising analytics to deliver results for clients. Elin is a Taurus Academy© graduate who has since joined as a Support Executive, working on client delivery and CRM management.

Samantha Sakr, managing director at Taurus said: “It’s been an exciting start to the year, with a long list of clients and more on the way. We are looking forward to what the rest of 2025 holds.”