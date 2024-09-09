Taska Media Joins Sentius Group

Taska Media has joined Sentius Group, effective 2 September 2024.

“The addition of Taska Media completes the Sentius circle as a genuine, in-house, full-service, single marketing partner model. Taska Media will sit alongside our strategy, digital, and our newly relaunched creative branded business units, enabling Sentius to strengthen our traditional and digital media strategy, planning, and buying services,” said Mark Fraser, founder and CEO of Sentius Group.

“Taska brings extensive media expertise, critical data, and established buying networks to Sentius, through Christian, Taska’s CEO. Further, there is strong cultural fit and alignment to our brand and ideologies, which are of utmost importance,” added Fraser.

“Joining Sentius presents an opportunity for Taska Media to provide expanded, integrated services to its clients,” said Christian Simon, Taska CEO.

“As a proud independent media agency my focus is on building complete partnerships and delivering industry’s best value to our clients. Taska’s focus has always been centred on delivering extreme value, service, and performance. Taska has built a proven, differentiated operating system for modern media buying, planning, and strategy. These competencies will add value to Sentius and its clients. Combined we will actively pitch for new business as a real, single, integrated agency partner”.

Taska Media will relocate to the Sentius Melbourne office.

This adds to an active period for Sentius Group which acquired SEO Shark (now Shark Digital) in November 2022, relaunched Global Web Direct’s website, underwent a brand refresh in 2023, and recently relaunched Sentius Creative’s website.