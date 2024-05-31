Tahiti Launches “The Treasured Test” Campaign Showing It Welcomes LGBTQI+ Travellers, Via Circul8

The Islands of Tahiti have released a new integrated campaign, “The Treasured Test,” via Circul8, to show that it is welcoming to all members of the LGBTQI+ community.

The campaign is set to launch across social, TV in France and owned channels in seven countries and three languages, the campaign is a pioneering initiative to showcase The Islands of Tahiti’s genuine warmth and acceptance towards LGTBQI+ individuals and couples, through the eyes of the LGBTQI+ community.

Circul8 was tasked with developing a campaign for a global audience that shows that The Islands of Tahiti offer a rich cultural tapestry that embraces gender diversity extending beyond conventional notions of LGBTQI+ party hotspots. Collaborating with queer travel experts Every Queer at every step, ‘The Treasured Test’ was developed as an invitation to LGBTQI+ travellers to ‘test’ the welcome waters in The Islands of Tahiti and report back on their experiences.

Directed by Virginie Tetoofa, and featuring real, diverse members of the global LGBTQI+ community, including a lesbian couple, a gay couple and two trans men, the content followed the group’s journey to experience everything The Islands of Tahiti has to offer, from learning traditional dance to snorkelling the lagoon of Bora Bora – never having to worry about hiding part of their identities.

With interviews completed upon their return and included within the content, the participants communicated the sense of relief they felt within Tahiti’s accepting environment and warm local community.

“We’re thrilled to continue our work with Tahiti Tourisme in championing The Islands of Tahiti as a destination that is genuinely welcoming to visitors of all backgrounds. This was more than an advertising campaign for us and Tahiti Toursime, we wanted to communicate the destination’s authenticity to the LGBTQI+ community strategically,” said Alana Stocks, managing director at Circul8.

“Our new global LGBTQI+ campaign sets out to prove how the people of The Islands of Tahiti are proud to welcome everyone, regardless of their identity or whom they choose to love,” said Jean Marc Mocellin, CEO of Tahiti Tourisme.

“With strict laws protecting equal rights and the traditional culture of acceptance, every couple can feel safe and free to be themselves in The Islands of Tahiti”.

“We’ve loved working with the team at Circul8 to bring such an important campaign to life,” said Vaihere Lissant, chief marketing officer of Tahiti Tourisme.

Credits:

Creative agency: Circul8

Production: Tahiti Tourisme & Circul8

Director: Virginie Tetoofa & Phil Watson

DoP: Virginie Tetoofa

Drone operator: ‘ŌHI’O Tom Winchester

Editing: Circul8

Post: White Chocolate

Music composer: Alain Lievens-Demeyere / edition: Zik Prod Tahiti