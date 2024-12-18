TAC Appoints TABOO To Lead Youth-Focused ‘Vanessa’ Platform Refresh & Ongoing Management

The Transport Accident Commission (TAC) has appointed Melbourne-based creative agency TABOO to spearhead a major refresh of its iconic Vanessa youth platform as well as ongoing program creative and management.

Since its inception in 2005, Vanessa has served as a trusted, peer-led initiative promoting safe driving habits among young Victorians. TABOO’s appointment will bring a dynamic new phase to Vanessa, incorporating insights from recent youth research and program evaluations to ensure the platform resonates with today’s audience.

The Vanessa program has historically connected with young people, aged 18-25, across music festivals, universities, community events, and online. With TABOO’s expertise in experiential and cultural engagement, Vanessa will extend its reach through high-impact digital and on-ground activations that speak directly to young Victorians where they socialise, live, and connect.

Key program updates will see the evolution of Vanessa’s visual identity, a strategic approach to digital content, and the introduction of new interactive experiences.

With the youth demographic facing higher road safety risks, particularly in regional and rural Victoria, Vanessa will feature tailored messaging that tackles core issues such as drink and drug driving, distraction, and fatigue. Digital and event-based activations will incorporate TAC’s broader public safety campaigns but will be delivered through the approachable, peer-based style that defines Vanessa. Insights from TAC’s recent research emphasize that youth engagement requires reliability and authenticity, two elements central to TABOO’s strategic plan.

“We see TABOO’s role in Vanessa as transformative. Their understanding of TAC and our road safety agenda, as well as their insight into youth culture will help us build deeper connections with young drivers. With TABOO, we’re excited to deliver road safety messages that young people not only hear but feel compelled to participate in and share with their peers,” said Sam Cockfield, executive general manager Road Safety TAC.

“The Vanessa platform represents an unparalleled opportunity to connect with young Victorians in ways that matter. With a refreshed creative direction, we aim to not only engage but inspire a lasting culture of road safety among youth—a responsibility we’re honoured to uphold,” said TABOO’s general manager, Kate Prowse.

The refresh will include a brand evolution, a series of on-ground and digital experiences, and the creation of new messaging and content specifically designed for high-risk cohorts. TABOO’s Vanessa campaign is set to debut in early 2024 and will run for an initial three-year period, delivering a bold new look and feel for this vital program.