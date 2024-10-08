TAC Appoints Akcelo To Deliver Motorcycle Safety Campaign & Activations At Australian MotoGP

Akcelo has been appointed by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) to deliver a road safety campaign aimed at motorcycle riders, launching at the upcoming 2024 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

“This is significant work at an iconic Victorian event. We’re eager to engage MotoGP fans and riders to enact change,” said Jon Kenyon, managing partner Melbourne at Akcelo.

“The need to drive behaviour change for Victorian riders and increase their use of protective clothing is paramount. Riders represent under 4 per cent of all registrations, but account for 25 per cent of serious injuries and 18 per cent of deaths on the road. This brief is one we are excited to partner with TAC in helping solve,” said Simon McCrudden, brand strategy partner at Akcelo.

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will be held from 18-20 October 2024 and will see over 100,000 attendees from across the state and country.

The engagement will also see Akcelo spearhead an interactive event activation at the MotoGP for riders to reinforce the campaign message and build engagement with the rider community.