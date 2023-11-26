Taboola Nabs Sebastian Graham From Yahoo To Grow Advertising Operations In APAC

Taboola has announced it has grown its advertising operations in the APAC region, which now supports top brands and agencies across nearly every vertical. As part of the momentum, former Yahoo executive Sebastian Graham joins Taboola as its new APAC Director of Agency Development.

In the newly created role, Graham will be responsible for establishing Taboola’s APAC agency development team while also creating further partnerships between Taboola and agencies, brands, and technology partners to support and improve client success with native advertising.

Agency success is a focus for Taboola, which recently announced momentum and new technology to support them. This includes recent momentum for Taboola’s Generative AI technology, which has been used by more than 3,500 clients around the world to generate content and copy for ad creative, such as titles, images and descriptions. In addition, Taboola has made significant advancements in its performance advertising-focused bidding technology, called Maximize Conversions.

Graham comes to Taboola with 20 years of experience working in senior agency, marketing, media and tech roles across ANZ and APAC.

Most recently, he enjoyed more than six years heading up native for Yahoo in the ANZ and APAC markets as Director – Native APAC, delivering the highest product growth of any region for the business. Prior to this, he led group performance and technology for Bohemia Group and was also the Performance Director for UM Australia.