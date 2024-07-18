Taboola Inks Major Apple Advertising Deal

Taboola has signed a significant deal to integrate native advertising into the Apple News and Apple Stocks apps.

Under the terms of the deal, Taboola will power native ad placements within the two apps across every available market — including Australia, the US, UK and Canada — meaning that ads for select publishers will appear in the main feeds and articles across both apps.

According to Axios, which first reported the news, Taboola was a “logical” partner for Apple due to its scale, global footprint and direct relationships with advertisers — though the company’s effort to build trust with Apple’s various team was a “multiyear process,” according to Taboola CEO Adam Singolda.

Apple doesn’t say how many people use its apps, though it said last year it had sold more than one billion subscriptions to its paid apps, which includes Apple News and Apple Stocks.

This does not mean that the Apple News and Stocks apps will suddenly be flooded with ads. Instead, it will use the Taboola Select program style that gives large advertisers access to inventory from a curated set of premium publishers.

Last year, Taboola signed a 30-year partnership with Yahoo to become its exclusive native advertising partner.