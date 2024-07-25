Taboola Announces Taboola For Audience, AI-Powered Technology For Publishers To Protect Against Threats Of Gen AI Search

Taboola has announced Taboola for Audience, a new AI-powered technology that has seen publishers receiving over 10 per cent traffic growth.

Taboola for Audience allows publishers to future-proof their audience development goals and navigate substantial changes affecting their referral traffic from search and social media. In 2024 alone, publishers have contended with changes to search engine and social media traffic, as well as ongoing uncertainty from cookie deprecation plans.

Publishers are making use of Taboola for Audience capabilities and with it, Taboola has driven nearly 10 percent more traffic to select publisher sites, making it a top referral source after social media and search.

Among select publishers, Taboola for Audience is the single largest traffic referral source after social media and search as well.

Taboola for Audience empowers publishers with technology to attract and retain readers through advanced personalisation and insights, sourced from Taboola’s nearly 600 million daily active users, and massive distribution including across the top mobile device manufacturers in the world.

“Publishers are facing a new era in which sudden decisions by big tech and changes in consumer behaviour are making it harder to survive,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola.

“Industry giants like Google are changing search rules, making it harder for publishers to surface content through organic rankings while adding another barrier for site traffic, in the form of Generative AI search. Social platforms like Meta have closed dedicated ‘news’ portals from their apps. Today, publishers need the right technologies to adapt to these changes and to find, grow, and keep audiences. Taboola for Audience gives publishers a single solution, with AI built from years of our successful publisher relationships to thrive in this new era.”

Taboola for Audience combines AI-powered personalisation capabilities into a single, unified audience development platform, and includes exclusive acquisition channels such as Android OEM relationships, news aggregators, personalised notifications, and more to reach users wherever they may be.

It also offers reader experience personalisation that enables editorial teams to combine editorial voice and AI across the entire site, from article pages to the homepage.

Actionable audience insights that editorial and commercial teams can learn from in real-time to inform content strategies, bringing new loyal audiences to the site are also a feature of the new technology.

“Delivering more personalised and relevant experiences across all of our sites is critical,” said Mike Braun, senior managing VP, chief digital officer at Gray Media. “With Taboola, we have been able to take a truly reader-first approach to personalise our sites, delivering more of what resonates with readers and thereby increasing engagement. Taboola’s audience technologies are allowing us to connect with readers in a more meaningful way”.

“Taboola has been a true strategic partner in helping us grow,” said Christian Broughton, CEO, The Independent. “There’s no ‘one size fits all’ approach to audience engagement, and Taboola’s ability to power key areas of our homepage, recirculation from within articles, and other sections of our site, their huge amounts of readership data that provide actionable insights, and their valued partnership in working side-by-side with our own editorial team are the unique building blocks in our shared success”.