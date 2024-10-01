TABOO Names Sam Wright As New Head Of Experiential

TABOO has announced the appointment of Sam Wright as its new head of experiential.

With over 14 years in the agency world across the UK and Australia, Sam brings an understanding of immersive brand experiences to TABOO.

“I’m thrilled to be part of TABOO, a place that embodies limitless creativity. Collaborating with such an innovative team on truly unique projects is an exciting opportunity and a rare find. TABOO is all about crafting immersive experiences that push boundaries and challenge the status quo—something many agencies shy away from, and I can’t wait to lead that vision in the experiential space,” said Wright.

In her previous roles, Sam delivered projects like Hennessy’s ‘Court Beyond Limits’ – a floating basketball court in Sydney Harbour, which went viral globally, and Kia’s Grand Slam Oval activations at the Australian Open for five consecutive years. Sam’s leadership will underpin upcoming projects like the Australian Open 2025 and TAC’s ‘Vanessa’— a 3-year program that will bring road safety messaging to festivals across Victoria.

“Sam is an incredible addition to our team. Her ability to execute complex, high-impact projects with absolute precision is second to none. We’ve won a series of incredible experiential clients recently, and with Sam at the helm, we’re confident our experiential offering will set a new benchmark,” said Kate Prowse, general manager of TABOO.

Sam joins TABOO as the agency rolls out its new look and reaffirmed positioning: “Breaking Bad Rules for Good Reasons”.