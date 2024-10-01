AdvertisingNewsletter

TABOO Names Sam Wright As New Head Of Experiential

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Sam Wright, head of experiential, TABOO.
Sam Wright, head of experiential, TABOO.

TABOO has announced the appointment of Sam Wright as its new head of experiential.

With over 14 years in the agency world across the UK and Australia, Sam brings an understanding of immersive brand experiences to TABOO.

“I’m thrilled to be part of TABOO, a place that embodies limitless creativity. Collaborating with such an innovative team on truly unique projects is an exciting opportunity and a rare find. TABOO is all about crafting immersive experiences that push boundaries and challenge the status quo—something many agencies shy away from, and I can’t wait to lead that vision in the experiential space,” said Wright.

In her previous roles, Sam delivered projects like Hennessy’s ‘Court Beyond Limits’ – a floating basketball court in Sydney Harbour, which went viral globally, and Kia’s Grand Slam Oval activations at the Australian Open for five consecutive years. Sam’s leadership will underpin upcoming projects like the Australian Open 2025 and TAC’s ‘Vanessa’— a 3-year program that will bring road safety messaging to festivals across Victoria.

“Sam is an incredible addition to our team. Her ability to execute complex, high-impact projects with absolute precision is second to none. We’ve won a series of incredible experiential clients recently, and with Sam at the helm, we’re confident our experiential offering will set a new benchmark,” said Kate Prowse, general manager of TABOO.

Sam joins TABOO as the agency rolls out its new look and reaffirmed positioning: “Breaking Bad Rules for Good Reasons”.

Related posts:

  1. Sugar-Coating The Facts: Kellogg’s Ad Raises Concerns About Junk Food Advertising Claims
  2. Fast 10: Industry Veteran Mike Wilson On His Career Defining Moments
  3. Atomic 212° Sydney Appoints Ashleigh Carter To General Manager
  4. Ideally Bags $5.5M In Funding Round Led By Icehouse Ventures & OIF Ventures
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

Healthylife campaign
Healthylife Launches New “Everything You Need For A Healthylife” Campaign
Why Should Our Hair Get To ‘Eat’ When Millions Of People Can’t? Oxfam Launches ONLY SHAMPOO Via Bullfrog
Klook travel festival 2024
The Klook Travel Fest Touches Down At Sydney’s Carriageworks This November
Melburnians Unsure About Waking Up With Kyle & Jackie O But Sydneysiders Can’t Get Enough
Register Lost your password?