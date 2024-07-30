Taboo Appoints Long-Time AMV BBDO Creative Charlotte Adorjan As ECD

Melbourne-based indie agency Taboo has appointed Charlotte Adorjan as its new executive creative director.

Adorjan, a London native, brings over two decades of experience as a creative, including an impressive 17-year tenure at AMV BBDO, one of the world’s leading and most innovative advertising agencies.

Throughout her career, Adorjan has demonstrated a profound ability to connect brands with their audiences, winning awards for her work for Cancer Research UK, The Lottery, Snickers, Bumble and The Met Police, from International Awards shows including D&AD, Creative Circle and Cannes Lions.

“It’s a Creative’s dream to find a place with such clever people and killer briefs. The potential to make ideas that push boundaries with a crew of abnormally lovely folk is pretty exciting. As is living in a country with much better weather,” said Adorjan.

Beyond her professional achievements, Adorjan co-hosts The Village Lantern Podcast and is the co-founder of Woodism, an inspiring art collaboration created with her husband and 11-year-old son. Woodism celebrates the value of diverse thinking, with artwork now being held in the permanent collection of the V&A Museum, London.

TABOO appointed Adorjan after an extensive global search. Her arrival follows other

significant leadership hires, including Frannie Rhodes as managing partner, leading TABOO’s talent and operations from MullenLowe US, Kim Stoddart as director of finance from Clemenger Group, and Jonathan Isaacs as chairman, also from Clemenger Group. These strategic additions underscore TABOO’s commitment to attracting remarkable talent, fostering growth, and producing world-class creative work.

Frannie Rhodes commented on the appointment, “It was a long search to find a creative lead whose vision aligns perfectly with TABOO’s creative ethos of breaking rules for good reasons. Charlotte’s incredible heritage in creativity and dedication to diverse thinking make her the ideal fit for our team.”

Says James Mackinnon, TABOO’s managing director “To find someone of Charlotte’s experience and talent is hard enough, but to find someone who is also aligned to our attitude and values – and is just great fun to be around- is exceptional. Charlotte’s arrival marks a new chapter for TABOO and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come.”