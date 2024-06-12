TAB Signs With O’Hara Hotels Group For Further 3 Years

TAB has secured a new exclusive three-year partnership with one of NSW’s biggest pub operators, the O’Hara Hotels Group.

Operating pubs throughout metro and regional NSW, the group has an impressive roster of iconic venues in Orange, Wagga Wagga, Young, Nowra, Wollongong, Rutherford, Salamander Bay and across Sydney Owners of the O’Hara Hotels Group, Dan O’Hara, Sean O’Hara , Andrew Glaister, Jarad Kelly and Nicholas Quinn teamed up with TAB’s Amanda Budden and Cathy Nigro at CommBank Stadium to announce the new deal.

As an exclusive Marquee Partner, O’Hara Hotels Group is primed to take advantage of TAB’s range of incoming enhancements and offers. The two companies will collaborate on uplifting the customer experience at selected venues through an investment in vision technology that is set to showcase the best in local and international racing on SKY Racing.

Brenden Varcoe, Tabcorp general manager Racing Industry and Venues, said the new partnership highlighted the confidence in TAB’s retail offering. “TAB is committed to the investment, promotion, and enhanced relationship with our strategic end-to-end partners,’’ he said.

“We are the only wagering company that offers the complete omnichannel wagering and entertainment experience for venues. Our new offering is innovative, fresh and presents a new experience for customers which we are really excited about”.

The group’s signing continues the strong momentum of TAB’s retail business, following the recent announcements of IRIS Capital, and Laundy Hotels who have both extended their partnerships with TAB – Australia’s most trusted wagering brand.

“The O’Hara Hotels Group is key to our retail strategy, and we are looking forward to working with them and growing both of our businesses across their network of renowned pubs,’’ Vacoe said.

Brothers, Sean and Dan O’Hara are both excited for what lies ahead, with the group now a TAB Marquee Partner. “We can’t wait to strengthen our partnership with TAB across our venues,’’ they said. “Having TAB as our exclusive wagering partner, is an extremely important part of our day-to-day pub operations and the future growth of our business”.

“Every day our teams strive to provide customers with a great experience in our hotels – whether it is enjoying a drink, a great meal or a punt on the TAB”.