Sydney To Get The World’s Biggest LEGO Store

Sydney To Get The World’s Biggest LEGO Store
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



LEGO Australia and New Zealand Group and the Alquemie Group  has announced the world’s largest LEGO Store will open in Sydney in the coming months.

Situated over two floors, the 900sqm landmark new store will be situated in prime position at Sydney Arcade, overlooking Pitt Street Mall, to provide a world-class new experience for brick enthusiasts.

LEGO stores are renowned across the globe with landmark locations in New York, London, Hong Kong, Dubai and Denmark and a footprint in more than 50 countries.

Troy Taylor, vice president and general manager, LEGO Australia and New Zealand, said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the LEGO Sydney CBD store as the world’s biggest LEGO store.

“Supporting the LEGO Group’s mission to inspire and develop builders of tomorrow, the immersive new store will feature creative play experiences, with playful nods to Australian culture, that are sure to create lasting memories for every Aussie or visitor from around the world.”

The landmark store will include exclusive large-format brick-built features that draw inspiration from local architecture, with the design based on ‘Stories of Australia’ bringing a combination of Sydney and Australian culture to life in LEGO brick form and the first LEGO Minifigure™ Factory in Australia.

Richard Facioni, executive chairman, Alquemie Group, said the new store would capitalise on the enduring appeal of the LEGO brand and bring a world-class retail concept to Australia.

“We’re incredibly excited to unveil our flagship store and the world’s largest LEGO store, in partnership with the LEGO Group ANZ, right in the heart of Sydney.

“This globally unique store will offer an immersive LEGO experience for local and international brick fans, with a number of features new to this market. It will have something for LEGO fans of all ages and will definitely put Sydney on the LEGO world map!

Please login with linkedin to comment

Lego

Latest News

Image lead story Financial Freedom, Leadership & AI: Women Leading Tech Gather For Exclusive Alumni Breakfast
  • Technology

Financial Freedom, Leadership & AI: Women Leading Tech Gather For Exclusive Alumni Breakfast

The second ultra-exclusive Women Leading Tech Alumni Breakfast took over 477 on Pitt Street yesterday with a delightful spread and a delectable conversation with some of the tech scene’s leading lights. Lead image L-R: Letitia Hope, partnership experience lead, ISPT; Kate Box, industry director for retail, Meta; Katrina Troughton, Vice president & managing director, Adobe ANZ; Megan Dalla-Camina […]

Matildas Show That We Need “Locker Time” At Work: Nike Pacific Boss
  • Marketing

Matildas Show That We Need “Locker Time” At Work: Nike Pacific Boss

The Matilda’s performance at the World Cup has shown that businesses need to get staff back in the office for “locker time,” according to Nike’s Pacific vice president and general manager, Ashely Reade. Reade said that playing a team sport growing up stands people in good stead for entering the workforce thanks as you understand “the […]

GWM Launches Integrated Campaign For New Tank 300 Via The Hallway
  • Advertising

GWM Launches Integrated Campaign For New Tank 300 Via The Hallway

GWM and The Hallway have launched a new campaign to support the arrival of the GWM Tank 300 to the Australian market. Tasked with establishing the Tank 300 as the newest and most exciting model in the 4×4 category, the work dramatises the frenetic nature of our daily lives, contrasted against the purity of the […]

Ascential Acquires Contagious
  • Marketing

Ascential Acquires Contagious

Ascential plc has acquired Contagious Communications. Contagious is a multi-format creative insights business that provides forward-looking creative inspiration and trend analysis for their agency and brand customers. Contagious joins Ascential’s existing Marketing brands: global creative benchmark LIONS and leading authority on marketing effectiveness, WARC. Together, LIONS, WARC and Contagious provide market-leading events, best-in-class subscription products […]

Ritz Delivers An Absolute Cracker
  • Campaigns

Ritz Delivers An Absolute Cracker

Nothing screams "I'm a completely lethargic BBQ host or hostess" like the Jatz, the goon or the pre-bought pav base.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
“The Matildas Have Re-written The History Books” – Seven Pegs Matildas Game Total TV Views At 11.15 million
  • Media

“The Matildas Have Re-written The History Books” – Seven Pegs Matildas Game Total TV Views At 11.15 million

Seven has revealed that last night’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and England is the most-watched TV event since OzTam records began with an extraordinary 11.15 million Australians watching nationally. The Australian team’s 3-1 loss to England had a national average audience on Seven and 7plus of 7.13 million, making it the most watched […]

Come on!
  • Marketing

Gaming Is The New Social For Gen Alpha According To Research From Totallyawesome

Gaming is emerging as a core channel for youth engagement with social via gaming is fast becoming the choice for Australian Gen Alpha (4 – 18). According to TotallyAwesome’s annual Youth-First Digital Insights research released today, Gen Alpha’s use of social media has declined an average of 8 per cent over the past 12 months […]

Coca-Cola Transforms Football Pitches In Support Of The Matilda’s
  • Advertising

Coca-Cola Transforms Football Pitches In Support Of The Matilda’s

Coca-Cola has unveiled an innovative campaign to build on the legacy of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and celebrate the changing narrative occurring in women’s football. In football fields across both co-host nations, Australia and New Zealand, Coca-Cola has displayed and activated five powerful statements showing the progress being made. Each statement takes a […]

InMobi Acquires Quantcast Choice
  • Marketing

InMobi Acquires Quantcast Choice

InMobi, a leading provider of content monetisation and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, has announced the acquisition of Quantcast Choice. Quantcast Choice is a consent management platform (CMP) designed to help publishers seamlessly align with the rapidly changing global privacy regulations. This strategic acquisition reinforces InMobi’s commitment to bolstering its privacy management platform […]

Sunshine Coast Business Magazine ‘Matters’ Announces Final Issue
  • Media

Sunshine Coast Business Magazine ‘Matters’ Announces Final Issue

‘Matters Magazine’, previously known as ‘Business Matters Magazine’ a well read and highly circulated glossy business & lifestyle publication on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland, has announced that its next issue in October issue will sadly be its last.

Modibodi Ventures Into Grass Roots Sports With Motio In Industry First
  • Marketing

Modibodi Ventures Into Grass Roots Sports With Motio In Industry First

Modibodi, the pioneering brand in global absorbent apparel, recently launched its groundbreaking Change Room campaign in collaboration with PUMA, which has captivated audiences across Australia. The campaign saw brand engagement come to life through a successful pop-up store in Sydney, that allowed athletes to swap white or light-coloured sports shorts for a free pair of […]

Why You Need To Go Headless Now & Not Later
  • Opinion

Why You Need To Go Headless Now & Not Later

In this guest post, Rebecca White (lead image) the Queensland agency director at Revium, explains every marketer’s newest buzzword – headless CMS – and explains why you need to embrace it… You’ve read about it, or at least seen the headlines: the headless CMS buzz is everywhere. Those with their fingers on the pulse of […]

Visa Converts Outdoor Advertising Into Fannouncements To Support The Matilda’s
  • Marketing

Visa Converts Outdoor Advertising Into Fannouncements To Support The Matilda’s

Visa is repurposing its digital outdoor advertising spots to fans so they can share their support and love ahead of the semi-final game. On Wednesday night at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, history will be written as Australia plays against England in a semi-final clash. The nation is getting behind the Australian talent like […]

Two generic red and silver racing cars moving a high speed with motion blur. The race cars are racing past an empty grandstand in slightly wet conditions, emitting sprays from wheels, under a bright and cloudy sky. Location is fictional.
  • Advertising

The Bend Renamed Shell V-Power Motorsport Park

The Bend Motorsport Park has announced that the venue will be renamed Shell V-Power Motorsport Park. Today’s announcement is a landmark moment for The Bend, now in its 6th year of operation, to proudly partner with Shell V-Power, an iconic and internationally renowned brand. The Bend joins the likes of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, […]

Join The Industry Pantomime This December!
  • Media

Join The Industry Pantomime This December!

Sure, our industry has perfected the art of drinking rosé, entering awards, and writing humble brag posts on LinkedIn but can we pull together to put on a good old fashioned festive panto? Yes, we can! Hosted by IAB Australia and UnLtd, the world premiere of “Addy Lala and the MOOD Tea Thieves” will be […]

Bastion Unveils New Advocacy Arm & Partnership With Culturalpulse
  • Marketing

Bastion Unveils New Advocacy Arm & Partnership With Culturalpulse

Australasia’s largest independent agency Bastion has launched a new division, Bastion Advocate, to sit within the agency’s integrated communications arm Bastion Amplify. The move bolsters Bastion Amplify’s existing influencer practice and comes as the agency joins forces with multicultural marketing agency CulturalPulse, to develop content and effectively engage diverse communities. The partnership builds on Bastion’s […]