Sydney To Get The World’s Biggest LEGO Store

LEGO Australia and New Zealand Group and the Alquemie Group has announced the world’s largest LEGO Store will open in Sydney in the coming months.

Situated over two floors, the 900sqm landmark new store will be situated in prime position at Sydney Arcade, overlooking Pitt Street Mall, to provide a world-class new experience for brick enthusiasts.

LEGO stores are renowned across the globe with landmark locations in New York, London, Hong Kong, Dubai and Denmark and a footprint in more than 50 countries.

Troy Taylor, vice president and general manager, LEGO Australia and New Zealand, said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the LEGO Sydney CBD store as the world’s biggest LEGO store.

“Supporting the LEGO Group’s mission to inspire and develop builders of tomorrow, the immersive new store will feature creative play experiences, with playful nods to Australian culture, that are sure to create lasting memories for every Aussie or visitor from around the world.”

The landmark store will include exclusive large-format brick-built features that draw inspiration from local architecture, with the design based on ‘Stories of Australia’ bringing a combination of Sydney and Australian culture to life in LEGO brick form and the first LEGO Minifigure™ Factory in Australia.

Richard Facioni, executive chairman, Alquemie Group, said the new store would capitalise on the enduring appeal of the LEGO brand and bring a world-class retail concept to Australia.

“We’re incredibly excited to unveil our flagship store and the world’s largest LEGO store, in partnership with the LEGO Group ANZ, right in the heart of Sydney.

“This globally unique store will offer an immersive LEGO experience for local and international brick fans, with a number of features new to this market. It will have something for LEGO fans of all ages and will definitely put Sydney on the LEGO world map!