Sydney Roosters Double Down On Commitment To Growing NRL In The United States

The Sydney Roosters have solidified their commitment to growing the NRL internationally by signing a landmark strategic partnership with the USA Rugby League (USARL) as their Game Development Partner for at least the next three years.

The partnership will focus on a wide range of initiatives aimed at enhancing the development of rugby league in the United States.

According to the official announcement from the club, elements of the deal include:

The naming rights sponsorship for the establishment of the Roosters West Coast Rugby League Academy with the goal to identify and develop talented youth rugby league players and provide elite coaching and training opportunities across the United States.

A major sponsorship deal with the USA National Elite Youth representative team with the front of the team jerseys to feature the Roosters West Coast Academy logo.

The Sydney Roosters will be the back-of-shorts partner for the Men’s and Women’s USA National Hawks teams. Additionally, the Roosters will be the referee sponsor for the USARL domestic competition, with the Roosters logo appearing on the national team shorts and referee shirts. In the second year of the partnership, the Roosters logo will also appear on every football used for training and matches across domestic competitions.

Annual funding will be placed in a Club Development Fund, enabling clubs from the four conferences (Pacific Coast Rugby League (PCRL), Utah, Rugby League United, and Florida Rugby League) to apply for this funding to support the growth of rugby league awareness and participation in their regions.

“We are extremely excited to partner with USA Rugby League,” said Sydney Roosters CEO Joe Kelly. “This landmark agreement presents a unique opportunity to expand the reach of rugby league and share our expertise in game development with a passionate and growing rugby community in the United States. We believe this partnership will have a significant impact on the growth of the sport internationally, and we are incredibly optimistic as to the opportunities that exist to unearth future rugby league talent in the US”.

USARL Chair Matt Goschnick said that the hope is that the unprecedented investment and commitment from the Sydney Roosters will serve as a catalyst for the future growth of rugby league in the United States. “This is an exciting day and marks a significant milestone for rugby league in the United States with the announcement of a new partnership between the Sydney Roosters and the USARL,” said Goschnick. “This collaboration will create unprecedented opportunities for both male and female athletes, establishing a clear pathway for those involved in or aspiring to join the sport”.

“In the U.S., only 6.8 per cent of male athletes and 9.5 per cent of female athletes transition from high school to NCAA college programs. Moreover, just 3.06 per cent of men and 0.8 per cent of women reach professional sports. This partnership with the Roosters offers these athletes a chance to pursue their dreams of becoming professional athletes through our programs”. “Our goal is to see players from this program secure NRL contracts in the coming years. As a board, we are committed to continually seeking opportunities to support the growth of the game and recognising the efforts of our volunteers. This partnership with the Roosters exemplifies our dedication to creating further opportunities for all involved in Rugby League in the U.S.,” he added. In addition to the investment in the USARL, the Sydney Roosters will also be entering a team into the Pacific Coast Rugby League (PCRL) conference for the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Roosters will be located between Newport and Long Beach and will be coached and managed by Emiliano Nash, an LA local who has allowed the club to rebrand the LA Bandidos team he founded in 2023. “This announcement marks a new beginning for Rugby League in the US, especially on the West Coast. We’re excited to see how the Roosters can boost the game’s visibility, develop local talent, and create pathways into the NRL and NRLW,” said Ady Cooney, president of the PCRL. “Through the Roosters’ involvement in the Pacific Coast Conference, our vision is to see many more people take up the game of rugby league, and what drew us to Emiliano is he is specifically focused on supporting youth from disadvantaged backgrounds to try our great game. Along with our Roosters West Coast Academy, we will be supporting the coaches and players with equipment, facilities and skill-based development programs,” said Kelly. “I truly believe there’s a lot of talent here in the U.S., and the fact that we will be part of this journey is a blessing. The name will change, but our goal remains the same. Thank you, Sydney Roosters, for the opportunity and support to grow this game. Welcome the Los Angeles Roosters!” said Nash.

Following an increase in interest in the game internationally during the COVID-19 era, when the NRL was the only sport being played and televised internationally, the heads of the NRL have expressed great interest in further expanding the game into the international market, with a particular focus on the United States.

This year, in a competition first, the two opening games of the season were played live in Las Vegas and broadcast on prime-time television to United States viewers through Fox Sports One.

Before the first game kicked off, V’landys told Fox Sports that this is all about laying the foundation for bigger things to come. “If we can make it here, it’ll be worth tens, if not thousands, of millions of dollars for the game. It’s not going to happen in the first 12 months or the first two years — we’ve set ourselves a goal over five. This is the start, this is the foundation, we now have to build the house,” he said.

Shortly after the games were played, the NRL confirmed that the blockbuster showdown will take place again next year at Allegiant Stadium, with speculation that Penrith Panthers, New Zealand Warriors, Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders will be among the headlining teams.