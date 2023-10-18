The Monkeys & Tim Minchin Celebrate The Sydney Opera House’s 50th With “Play It Safe”

The Sydney Opera House has released a film celebrating its 50th anniversary, encouraging us all “play it safe”.

“Play it Safe” was written and composed by Australian singer Tim Minchin as an ironic salute to the bold, visionary experiment that became the Opera House. The film features a combination of comedy, music and history, a musical homage to a building that tested the limits of engineering and design.

Of creating the song, Minchin said: “I adore the Opera House – playing in and around this beautiful building has been one of the great honours of my creative life. So I was hugely flattered when I was invited to write something special for the Opera House’s 50th that celebrated it as a monument to what is possible when we think big. To remind us that our not-entirely-mythological ‘larrikin’ spirit is the same spirit that allows us to be bold and brave and not care too much what other people think”.

The film includes satirical encouragements to “Leave the weird ideas to the Danish” and “Find a box that makes you comfortable and the stay the heck inside”.

Made in partnership with creative agency The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, directed by award-winning filmmaker Kim Gehrig and produced by Revolver x Somesuch, the epic music video features a collection of Australian artists and arts companies who share an enduring connection with the Opera House.

Tourism Australia was in partnership with Opera House to support the music video, inviting the world inside the iconic building and positions ‘Everyone’s House’ as a place for contemporary culture and art.