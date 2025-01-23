MediaNewsletter

Sydney Morning Herald Opens Parramatta Bureau

Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Bevan Shields, editor, Sydney Morning Herald.

The Sydney Morning Herald is establishing a Parramatta bureau in its bid to drive subscriber growth.

The expansion doubles down on the Nine-owned masthead’s coverage over of western Sydney in recent years. Set to operate by March, the Parramatta team will cover urban affairs, education, health, culture, sport, politics, transport and any other issues worthy of coverage.

As the population surges in Parramatta and its surrounding suburbs, the region is undergoing a once-in-a-generation boom. The building of the Powerhouse Parramatta represents the largest cultural investment in Sydney since the Opera House in 1959, Metro West and light rail are reshaping the area, and the food and culture scene is rapidly evolving.

The team – which will be recruited externally and internally – will report to the Herald’s associate editor and state topic editor Kathryn Wicks. Journalists from the masthead’s North Sydney newsroom will also undertake short-term rotations in the bureau.

“The opening of our new bureau in Parramatta is one of a number of new investments across the publishing business designed to drive growth,” said Herald editor Bevan Shields.

“A big part of the Herald’s success of late has been our exceptional coverage of Sydney, and this expansion allows us to double down on that winning formula. I am excited to see how our Parramatta team will push the boundaries of editorial innovation.

“Sydney readers are hungry for quality coverage of their suburb and we are ready to meet that demand. This strategy will also allow us to better reflect the diversity of our city, which is an important focus for the Herald.”

