Sydney Agency Two Mad Cowboys Rebrands To “The Cowboys” With Focus On Go-To-Market Comms

Surry Hills-based production-come-advertising agency Two Mad Cowboys has announced that it is rebranding to “The Cowboys” and changing its approach.

As well as rebranding, the agency has marked a strategic shift towards specialising in go-to-market creative communications.

With kitchen appliance brand Breville as its foundation client, the agency has spearheaded more than 20 global product launches and executed multi-category repositioning and communications in over 70 countries worldwide.

Matt Sterne, creative partner at Cowboys, said, “It’s been an incredible journey for us. We’ve witnessed a natural shift as our capabilities have grown, and our expertise in effective product marketing has deepened. This evolution led us to develop specific methodologies which are focused and tailored to drive product adoption and growth for our clients.”

The Cowboys’ strategic repositioning includes the introduction of three new core services: Advantage Amplifier, Unforgettable Impressions, and Launch IQ.

Creative partner, Jarrad Collings said “Our objective was to simplify and uncomplicate the creation of highly effective go-to-market campaigns.

“Our refined methodologies reflect the learnings and the success we have had with our clients on effectively finding clearwater differentiation in crowded markets. It represents a tested, effective, and repeatable approach for a true advantage and this has resulted in record sales and products selling out.”

Sterne added, “Through our extensive experience across diverse industries including finance, food and beverage, kitchen appliances, health tech and the crypto sector, we have gained invaluable insights that have shaped the agency’s new offering and approach and we’re excited to introduce this reinvention to market.”