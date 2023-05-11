SXSW Sydney Unveils Sessions with Global Thought Leaders

South by Southwest Sydney 2023 (SXSW Sydney ) has announced the first Session Select programming to be featured at October’s futurist conference.

The sessions shared today are just a sample of the results of the SXSW Sydney 2023 Session Select intake, a key part of SXSW Sydney’s 2023 conference format. Over 1,400 submissions were made from the global creative community, which garnered over 100,000 votes from members of the public.

SXSW Sydney’s inaugural Session Select programme is made up of local and global talent, exploring and reshaping the very-near and distant futures, answering tomorrow’s issues today; featuring topics to rewire thinking, redirect sustainability policy and change the way you work.

“Known as PanelPicker at SXSW in Austin, it’s a highly anticipated tradition for the conference, offering industry professionals the chance to tell us what they want to hear about,” said Colin Daniels, SXSW Sydney managing director.

“We’ve received an unbelievable number of incredible sessions – shortlisting them down to 300 for the conference is proving tough – but what a great problem to have. The sessions presented today are just a taste of some of the incredible conversations at SXSW Sydney that will shape our future,” Daniels continued.

From Sunday, October 15 to Sunday, October 22, 2023, Sydney will be the first city outside of Texas to become a hub for future-gazing, as the Asia-Pacific’s pre-eminent creative industries come together across content pillars of Tech and Innovation, Gaming, Music, Screen and Culture within a stacked week-long program. To access what SXSW Sydney 2023 has to offer, you need a badge. SXSW Sydney 2023 Platinum and Industry badges are now available for purchase HERE.