SXSW Sydney Announces Its First Keynote Speakers For 2024

South by Southwest Sydney (SXSW Sydney) has announced its initial keynote speakers for the 2nd edition of its annual conference, with New York Times best-selling author Johann Hari and human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson.

The first keynote speaker revealed for the 2024 program was New York Times best-selling author of Magic Pill and Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention, Johann Hari. Collectively, Johann’s TED Talks “Everything You Think You Know About Addiction is Wrong” and “This Could Be Why You Are Depressed or Anxious” have been viewed more than 93 million times and his books have been translated into 40 languages. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention was named as a Book of the Year by The Financial Times, The New York Post, and The Spectator and won multiple awards.

SXSW Sydney also announced human rights lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, as its second keynote speaker. Robinson is a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers in London specialising in international law, media law and human rights. She has acted in key human rights and climate cases in domestic, regional and international courts, and has been a long-standing member of the legal team defending Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Her recent book, How Many More Women?, exposes how the law silences women and explores the legal backlash to the MeToo movement.

“Our first two keynote speakers reflect our commitment to fostering challenging conversations. Discussing human rights and our wellbeing, intersecting with the rapidly evolving landscape of technology is more critical than ever. Our keynote speakers will ignite discussions that are not only timely but necessary, as we navigate the complexities of our modern world,” said Colin Daniels, SXSW Sydney managing director.

Other headlining speakers announced were co-founder & CEO of Razer, the world leading brand for Gamers Min-Liang Tan, sharing how a two-person startup became a billion-dollar company that kickstarted a whole industry, and Amy Gallo, best-selling author of Getting Along: How to Work with Anyone (Even Difficult People) and the Harvard Business Review Guide to Dealing with Conflict. In addition, musician and mindfulness advocate Chad Lawson, ABC radio presenter and host of This Working Life podcast Lisa Leong, CEO of Emergent Global and author of The Leading Edge Holly Ransom, Australian race car driver Molly Taylor, prominent media science researcher Karen Nelson-Field, Billboard top music lawyer Priyanka Khimani, senior editor at Rolling Stone India Peony Hirwani, Australian astronaut Katherine Bennell-Pegg, and many more.

Newly-announced SXSW Sydney 2024 Featured Sessions:

Better than a Hollywood movie: The highs, lows, epic moments, and colossal steps forward in bringing back the Tasmanian Tiger | Hosted by actor Luke Hemsworth, Ben Lamm, CEO of Colossal Biosciences and Dr. Andrew Pask, Colossal Advisor and head of the Thylacine integrated genomic restoration research (TIGRR) laboratory at the school of bioSciences in the University of Melbourne will discuss their efforts to de-extinct the Thylacine and return the storied animal to Tasmania. For over a decade, Lamm he has built disruptive businesses that future-proof our world. Professor Andrew Pask’s research uses comparative mammalian genetics to define regions of the genome targeted by evolution to drive diversity and adaptation. His genetics work has led to the sequencing of several marsupial genomes, including that of the extinct Tasmanian Tiger. Luke Hemsworth is well known from his run starring as ‘Ashley Stubbs’ in the fan-favourite HBO series Westworld and has also appeared on Young Rock from executive producer Dwayne Johnson.

How to seize control of your workday | In a conversation explaining how maximising your cognitive and emotional energy will help you to seize control of your workday, global director of wellbeing at Xero Lucas Finch, organisational psychologist Dr Amantha Imber and broadcaster, author and facilitator Lisa Leong discuss how both employees and entrepreneurs can avoid the tyranny of shallow work, conduct effective meetings, and ultimately design a workday that maximises efficiency while combating burnout.

Redefining success: beyond the 1 per cent | In a world obsessed with the 1 per cent, our panel challenges the traditional notions of success and asks: Have we got the right 1 per cent? Through a dynamic exchange of ideas and personal anecdotes, we’ll explore the dichotomy of the 1 per cent in leadership, sports, and life. From redefining success to prioritising well-being and meaningful connections, our panellists will inspire attendees to reconsider their own definitions of achievement. Featuring CEO of Emergent Global and author of The Leading Edge Holly Ransom, 7x world champion and mental wellness champion Layne Beachley AO, CEO of Awake Academy Tess Brouwer, and global leader in positive psychology, neuroscience, and emotional intelligence & CEO of the Langley Group Sue Langley.

SXSW Sydney also announced the first round of partners for the 2024 event. Returning for the second year are: super sponsor CommBank, strategic sponsors NSW Government & Destination NSW, alongside UTS, Accenture, VentureCrowd, INVNT, Suntory -196, Clear Hayes, WPP, DEPT, Canada House, Too Far Media, Screen NSW, and Remote.

Celebrating the convergence of ideas, technology, innovation, games, music, and film, SXSW Sydney will take centre stage from October 14–20 in Sydney.

SXSW Sydney will also welcome new partners for 2024 including CyberCX, Procore, Aussie Broadband, B Lab, Alternaleaf, Papa Salt, Acer x Intel, Amplify, American Apparel, and RAC Arena. Find out more at our website.

