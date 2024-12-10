Swyftx Partners With Sydney Thunder & Sydney Sixes For BBL

Swyftx, Australia’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has agreed to a major partnership with both the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) | 14 season.

As a major partner, Swyftx will join forces with two of Australia’s most innovative and dynamic sporting clubs. Swyftx’s branding will appear on the back of the Thunder’s playing shirts, alongside on-field innings break activations, crowd engagement activities, pre-match fan zone activations, and exclusive Money Can’t Buy Experience player meet-and-greets.

Another highlight of the partnership is Swyftx’s role as the Match Day Presentation Partner for the highly anticipated Sydney Smash at the SCG on January 17.

The marquee clash between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder is one of the biggest fixtures on the BBL calendar and a fan favourite every season.

With the fast-paced and high-energy atmosphere of the BBL, the partnership creates a unique bridge between the rapidly growing world of digital assets and the fast-paced, high energy spirit of the BBL.

Jason Titman, CEO of Swyftx, welcomed the partnership, noting the strong alignment between the two brands.

“We’re excited to partner with both the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers, two clubs that share our passion for embracing new opportunities, engaging diverse communities, and driving growth through innovation,” said Titman.

“As the cryptocurrency space continues to expand, this partnership provides us with an incredible opportunity to connect with new audiences, celebrate the excitement of the Big Bash, and offer fans innovative ways to engage with Swyftx”.

Swyftx has a proven track record of successful partnerships with major Australian sporting organisations, including the Brisbane Lions and the NRL.

Sydney Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said the club is excited to partner with a leader in digital innovation.“At the Sixers, we are always focused on delivering outstanding experiences to our members and fans, so we are thrilled to welcome Swyftx, a brand that is equally customer-centric in everything they do,” Haynes said.

“Like the Sixers, Swyftx thrives on innovation and thinking outside the box, and we’re proud to partner with an Australian company that shares our core values”.

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland echoed this sentiment, expressing his excitement about the partnership. “We’re delighted to welcome Swyftx as a Major Partner for BBL|14. This partnership is about more than just brand exposure on our playing shirts—it’s about collaborating to inspire and engage the diverse communities that makeup Thunder Nation,” Copeland said.

“We share a mutual commitment to innovation and community engagement, and we look forward to a successful season that introduces new fans to both the Thunder and the world of cryptocurrency”.

With its focus on digital assets, cryptocurrency education, and community engagement, Swyftx is set to make a significant impact on the Big Bash League this summer.