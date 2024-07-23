Optus Announces “No-Cost, No-Commitment” 7-Day Mobile Network Trial In Bid To Win Back Customers

Optus is extending an invitation to Australians to experience its mobile network free for seven days with the Optus Network Trial.

The move is a drastic bid to win back customers after they left in the droves following the Optus data breach in September 2022.

Making the switch to a new mobile provider can sometimes feel like a leap of faith, but Optus is removing uncertainty by inviting participants to try its network free for 7 days using My Optus app on an eSIM-capable device.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch the Optus Network Trial. It’s a bold move that showcases our confidence in our network,” said Maurice McCarthy, managing director customer success at Optus.

By leveraging a digital sign-up experience in My Optus app and eSIM functionality, customers can effortlessly enrol in the trial and switch between their current service and the Optus network, allowing a direct comparison without any disruption to their existing service.

Customers participating in the trial can easily check their connection with My Optus app where they can explore Optus Network Pulse.

Network Pulse is an interactive, visual way for customers to understand the strength of their connection on the Optus mobile network. Customers can check nearby towers and assess real-time connection status with a speed test and performance quality score.

It’s an open challenge to put the Optus network to the test and see how it stacks up against a customer’s current provider, with no catch.

“With the convenience of eSIM and our highly-rated My Optus app, customers can keep their existing number whilst testing the Optus mobile network,” added McCarthy.

“We believe that once customers experience the Optus difference, they’ll make the switch with confidence”.

Optus serves over 10 million Australians and was recognised as Australia’s fastest 5G mobile network for download speeds for the sixth time in a row, awarded by Opensignal, an independent benchmarking company.

During the trial, customers will have access to 30GB of data, unlimited standard national talk, and 1000 standard national texts for use in Australia in 7 days.

The trial is designed to be hassle-free, with no commitments and no catch, embodying the telco’s dedication to customer empowerment and transparency.

Eligible customers can try the Optus network for 7 days with no payment details required by signing up in My Optus app. An eligibility check will verify that customers are eligible for the Optus Network Trial and have an eSIM-compatible device.