Switch Digital Launches Self-Serve Digital TV Booking Innovation

Independent media agency Switch Digital has launched a self-serve digital TV booking interface for use by some smaller clients.

The interface helps streamline geo-targeted digital TV campaigns for smaller clients including setting the audience targets, planning the channels, creative in-built tools to seamlessly create a 30-second TV commercial, and measuring and reporting.

It can provide LAM campaigns based on standard special interests of audiences including automotive, food and drink, fashion, real estate, beauty or computers and technology. An intuitive creative tool can enable a 30-second TV commercial to be produced by uploading images and generating scripts and voiceovers using AI.

“We see the booking interface as an important step in building efficiencies and helping streamline engagement with some smaller clients,” said Switch CEO Chelsea Parkinson.