Swisse Launches “SLEEP. EAT. SWISSE. REPEAT” Campaign Via Traffik

Swisse’s ‘SLEEP. EAT. SWISSE. REPEAT.’ is a Traffik-produced campaign that is built on the insight that while we may have good intentions, in reality, most Australians forget to take their multivitamin each morning.

To combat this, the campaign’s simple and repetitive ‘SLEEP. EAT. SWISSE. REPEAT.’ messaging promotes habit stacking and acts as a constant reminder for Aussies to take their Swisse Multivitamins consistently to support their health and wellness goals.

To reinforce this messaging, Swisse has released a playful parody song which was created by Rudy Sandapa in the style of an electric dance anthem.

“Our main ambition for this campaign is to help Australians maintain the health and wellness goals they have set for themselves and we know taking multivitamins daily will support that journey,” said Kerrie Wade, Swisse ANZ marketing director.

The 360-degree ‘SLEEP. EAT. SWISSE. REPEAT.’ campaign will roll out across channels, including Radio and Spotify, Large Format and Street Furniture and Proximity OOH, and Social Media.

In addition, Swisse has launched ‘SCAN. WIN. SWISSE. REPEAT’ – a promotion allowing consumers to win 1 of 30 Peloton Bikes (drawn daily) and go into the draw to win a $10,000 visa card. Participants can enter by scanning the barcode of their Swisse Multivitamin each day.