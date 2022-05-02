Sweet Cheese-us! Bon Fromage Festival Returns To Sydney This June!

Sydneysider cheese lovers will rejoice as Bon Fromage Festival is back to the Emerald City during the weekend of the 03rd to the 5th of June 2022.

The program includes a stinky cheese market, wine & cheese pairing and art-de-vivre à la Française. Widely recognised for its production of quality cheeses, a selection of France’s most delicious cheeses will be in the spotlight for a weekend. Follow the smell!

The Bon Fromage Festival will take place at the Cargo Hall of the Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal, where festivalgoers will enjoy amazing French cheese while sipping on a glass of wine and admiring the view of the Opera House during VIVID Sydney 2022.

Last year, the Bon Fromage festival was partially digital because of the Covid outbreak that reached Sydney, but still managed to mail out a tonne of French cheeses to happy consumers. Indeed, cheese lovers could order gourmet cheese packs filled with half a kilo, and remotely attend the Masterclasses online, everything free of charge. This June, the Bon Fromage Festival is coming back full swing and is more ambitious than ever. Once more this year, the cheese tasting will be free, as well as the entry.

A gigantic French cheese buffet will be the centrepiece of the Festival. To make sure every attendee has their share of cheese, refills will be organised all along the weekend. We’re talking about 80 kgs of cheese given out every two hours, so hear out the bell. Bon Fromage will showcase about a dozen of cheeses, including Comté, Cantal, Emmental, Brie, Camembert, Triple-Crème, Langres, Pont L’Évêque, and some more.

Festivalgoers will also be invited to stroll around the “Stinky Market”. Twelve of the major cheesemongers and chefs in Australia will unite to showcase the best of French cheese art-de-vivre, selling their high-quality products or tasty dishes and cheese snacks.

In addition to the Stinky Market, several bars will be run, offering extraordinary pairings to enjoy the cheeses to the fullest. The festivalgoers will have the opportunity to match the free cheese samples with wines, crafted beers, and spirits.

The event will be the occasion for cheese lovers and French culture enthusiasts to discover, taste and buy the French cheeses, but not only… Stay tuned !

This initiative is part of the CNIEL (National Dairy Interbranch Organization) commitment, with aid from the European Union’s, to showcase the variety and the distinctiveness of French cheeses in Australia. Part of this campaign, the Bon Fromage Festival offers Australian consumers the opportunity to taste, discover and learn about French cheeses, but also, to attend free in-person Masterclasses hosted by famous cheese mongers, chefs and specialists of the industry. The goal : to inform and guide on how to pair cheese and wine, or how to integrate it to your daily cooking. The Bon Fromage Festival has been created by Cniel in 2016.