Suzanne Stretton-Brown: Barbie Marketing Mastery & Elevating Women In Media

As the CMO who led the charge for marketing one of, if not the biggest, movies of 2023, no one has their finger on the pulse quite like Suzanne Stretton-Brown.

Barbie was the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the 14th-highest of all time, bringing in a cool $2.23 billion at the box office globally, and Stretton-Brown spearheaded much of Barbie‘s success by leading its marketing efforts in Australia.

With just over 24 hours until B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, B&T sat down with Stretton-Brown to discuss embracing authenticity when creating compelling content and the importance of advancing women into leadership roles.

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

Stretton- Brown: From a young age, I’ve always been fascinated by what makes people tick—the little things that influence their decisions and behaviours. This curiosity naturally drew me to media and marketing, where I could dive deep into understanding these influences and connect with people on a more meaningful level.

My passion for this profession became evident when I realised it’s not just about understanding consumer behaviour but also a platform where I could express creativity and innovation. The idea of crafting campaigns that resonate with people and making a real impact on a wide audience is incredibly exciting.

B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

Stretton- Brown: I wouldn’t say there’s just one. I’ve been fortunate to have had several exceptional bosses who have each played a pivotal role in my development. However, one of the key role models early in my career was a leader who recognised my skills before I fully saw them in myself. Their belief in my abilities helped me identify and develop my strengths, boosting my confidence and pushing me to pursue opportunities I might have otherwise overlooked. This experience taught me the importance of seeing potential in others and has inspired me to pay it forward in my own leadership roles.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Stretton- Brown: First and foremost, embrace your authenticity, don’t be afraid to bring your full authentic self to the table. The media industry thrives on diverse viewpoints so trust in your instincts. Build relationships with mentors and industry peers—not just to advance your career, but to create a community where you can both give and receive support.

This is an exciting industry, and the media landscape is rapidly evolving, stay curious and committed to learning. Whether its new tech or trends, keep pushing the boundaries of your knowledge.

Finally, as you rise in your career, lift others up with you. Champion the voices of other women and foster an environment of collaboration rather than competition.

B&T: If I were to ask what pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now, what would it be and why?

Stretton- Brown: The pivotal moment in my career was when I landed my first job in the film industry, working in publicity. It was a role that was beyond my wildest dreams and one I didn’t even know existed. That role ignited a passion in me for media and marketing and from that point on, I’ve committed to following my passion. I believe when I stay true to what excites me, success and new opportunities naturally follow.

B&T: What specific industry trends or changes have you observed recently that have sparked your interest and why?

Stretton- Brown: One trend we have been investing in is experiential marketing. While digital marketing is rapidly expanding, there’s something uniquely powerful about in-person experiences. Experiential marketing is all about creating unforgettable events where consumers can really connect with a brand. An example that comes to mind is the life-size BARBIE boxes we set up across retail locations for the Barbie movie release—people could step inside, strike a pose, and become their own Barbie. It’s a perfect example of how physical interaction can make a lasting impact.

We have determined for an experiential activation to be successful; it needs to hit three key metrics: strong engagement, the ability to capture and scale content, and ensuring that content is compelling.

B&T: What was your biggest win and biggest mistake from the last year and what did you learn from each?

Stretton- Brown: We have a strong culture of innovation and testing and we know not every idea will go perfectly, and that’s part of the process.

While I see this example as more as a learning experience, there was a challenge we faced last year with a promotional event for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

We planned an ambitious water projection, showcasing film footage on a 9-meter-high wall of water. It looked fantastic during tests, but on the night of the launch, unexpected wind disrupted the projection. We had to delay the activation, and by the time we could proceed, many spectators had moved on. Although the final footage was impressive, the live impact was diminished.

What did we learn? Even the best-laid plans can be affected by external factors, and it’s essential to be adaptable.

BIGGEST WIN

I’d have to say our most recent win has been our campaign for Despicable Me 4. While we had a fantastic film to work with, I’m incredibly proud of the campaign we delivered. This franchise is 14 years old, and typically, as franchises age, they start to lose momentum, with box office numbers often declining. But with Despicable Me 4, we delivered a campaign that led to the biggest opening weekend in the franchise and exceeded our box office target.

What this success shows is that when working with a long-standing brand, it’s crucial to keep the campaign fresh and innovative. Even when the core product is familiar, we must find ways to reinvent our approach to keep the audience engaged. It’s about making sure the campaign is culturally relevant tapping into current social and cultural trends, so the movie remains part of the broader conversation and truly resonates with audiences.

B&T: How do we get more women interested in media careers and sticking with it into leadership roles?

Stretton- Brown: To get more women interested in media careers and help them advance into leadership roles, we need both recognition and support. Programs like the B&T Women in Media Awards are great for celebrating women’s achievements and inspiring others by showing what’s possible. These awards also push the industry to discuss and improve gender equality, leading to better workplace policies that support women’s growth.

But it’s not just about recognition. We also need to address the challenges women face in balancing a family and a career. Providing flexible work arrangements, robust parental leave policies, and a supportive company culture can make a huge difference. Women should feel empowered to pursue leadership roles without having to choose between their family and their career.