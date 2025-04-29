Supersolid Lures Robbie Wood From 72andSunny

Supersolid has announced the appointment of Robbie Wood to a new director of business development role, as the agency prepares for a massive 2025.

Highly experienced in the worlds of networking and creative problem-solving, Wood’s in-depth industry knowledge was honed over more than a decade at FBI Talent, where he connected agencies and brands with top-tier creative talent.

He then made the move agency-side via a Growth Director role at 72andSunny, where he was instrumental in identifying and onboarding new client partners over the past two years, including STAKE, Culture Amp, Navitas, Deputy, Princess Cruises, and the AFL.

Wood now joins Supersolid with a clear focus on connecting clients to world-class creative problem-solving and delivering the agency’s trademarked ROIdeas® – unrivalled return on a brand’s creative investment.

“I’m delighted to be joining Supersolid. There’s a great energy in the independent agency space right now, and a lot of the most interesting and effective work in the country is coming from this side of the industry. What excites me most is Supersolid’s approach. ROIdeas opens up meaningful opportunities for marketers focused on driving real impact for their brands”, says Wood.

“The Supersolid team has already built a strong reputation for creative excellence, and their streamlined, no-layers model feels perfectly suited to the demands of today’s market. I already feel really at home, and I’m genuinely excited to be part of their growth.”

“Robbie is a rare talent. There aren’t many people with proven experience on both sides of the agency growth equation. His strategic thinking and uncanny ability to rapidly connect the dots between client problems and creative solutions is exactly what Supersolid needs”, added Jonathon Shannon, co-founding creative director at Supersolid.

“We’re very excited for what’s next. The forecast’s looking good.”