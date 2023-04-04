Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience

Supercars has appointed DDB Group’s Tribal to deliver a martech and digital transformation that will turbo-charge Supercars fans’ experience both in Australia and globally.

As part of a competitive pitch process, Tribal DDB proposed a transformation which will see the brand deliver a data-rich experience for fans, bringing them closer than ever to their favourite drivers, teams, and tracks. The transformation will also create commercial opportunities for both new and existing corporate sponsors and teams.

Across the next year, Tribal DDB will deliver that solution, creating a fan experience just as exciting as the race calendar itself, and the new models of Supercars due to hit tracks this year.

Supercars chief strategy officer Mark Pejic said: “We are happy to be partnering with Tribal DDB in this significant development for Supercars, which will modernise the way we engage with fans and partners.

“Tribal DDB topped a well credentialed field of companies to win the engagement by clearly demonstrating that they had the team, skillset, knowledge, creativity, and passion to build a website and app that we believe will become one of the best among sporting leagues across Australia and New Zealand.”

Tribal DDB managing director Davy Rennie said: “Supercars is an iconic Australian brand, with a big role to play in Australia’s sporting landscape and the global racing industry. Our partnership will deliver an experience designed to bring fans into the world of Supercars, pre-, during and post- racing events, and make today’s drivers global superstars.”

DDB Group Sydney CEO Sheryl Marjoram added: “As media diversifies, brand experiences consolidate. To have the opportunity to build a Supercars experience for fans, both at home and on track, is a real gift.”