Sunrise Claims Breakfast Title For 20th Year In A Row

Two decades after it claimed the breakfast TV crown, the Seven Network’s Sunrise remains the most-watched breakfast program on Australian screens.

Hosted by Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington (who took over co-hosting duties from David Koch on 12 June this year), Sunrise has been #1 every day so far this year nationally and in the capital cities.

The Morning Show with Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies has achieved the same impressive result – and has been #1 for the past 16 years.

The combination of Sunrise and The Morning Show means Seven dominates Australians’ screens from 5.30am to 11.30am every weekday, every week, all year.

Every month, Sunrise reaches more than 4.2 million Australians nationally, with Weekend Sunrise reaching 2.9 million and the weekday The Morning Show reaching 3.2 million.

Across 2023, Sunrise has increased the lead over its nearest competitor, attracting more than 30 per cent more viewers nationally and almost 15 per cent more in the capital cities. In regional Australia, it is a remarkable 59 per cent ahead.

This year, Sunrise is #1 across all capital cities; dominates breakfast viewing in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania; and reigns supreme across regional Australia. Its national BVOD audience has increased 13 per cent so far this year.

In the capital cities, Sunrise has a commanding 46.5 per cent commercial audience share, or 6.8 points more than its nearest competitor. Its audience share in regional markets is 52.3 per cent, or 19.8 points bigger.

Every month, millions more Australians watch Sunrise on social media and 7NEWS.com.au/sunrise.

Sunrise has a combined 2.6 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Visits to the Sunrise Facebook page have jumped 50% this year and the show has averaged 4.7 million YouTube plays a month over the past 12 months.

Seven Network director of morning television, Sarah Stinson, said: “To be number one across Australia, the five capital cities and in every single state is an accomplishment we never take for granted.