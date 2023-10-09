Sunny Days Ahead For Merged Sunshine Coast PR firms

Sunshine Coast-based public relations and marketing agencies Sunny Comms and The Organised Creative have joined forces with the goal of sharing their clients globally.

Lizzie Henebery’s business, The Organised Creative has merged with Peppi Bueti’s Sunny Comms which is part of Maroochydore-based Sunny Advertising Group.

Lizzie said the merger was born out of a desire to deliver elevated PR and communications services alongside cutting-edge advertising strategies that leverage the best technology and the smartest minds to achieve great results for their clients. “Sunny Advertising Group includes a team of over 20 people specialising in traditional and digital media all working out of the one office in Maroochydore. My team joins the business to bring the missing piece in delivering specialist social media, communications and content services to provide a complete offering for clients”.

“Peppi and I have kept in contact since he was my University tutor here on the Sunshine Coast back in 2008, and over the past six years we’ve run our own separate business but we have had a number of joint clients so the next natural progression for us to grow our business is to merge and leverage our broad range of experience and skills,” Lizzie said.

“As the media landscape continues to shift, so do our skills and opportunities to connect our clients with their communities. With a larger combined team we have a greater ability to learn, adapt and deliver exceptional results,” added Lizzie.

Peppi welcomed Lizzie along with her two staff members Kiani Milsom and Jade Kettlewell to the Sunny Comms team. “The great news is that Lizzie and I are on the same page with regards to how we want to run our business and ensure that successful outcomes are the priority for all our clients. We have some incredible clients including GJ Gardner Homes NSW, Gold’s Gym Australia, Altum property Group, Kilcoy Global Foods and the international agency Destiny Rescue so I am sure the merger will be a seamless process for our current clients and we’ll take this same approach with new clients”.

“It’s exciting to have three new and highly talented people join the Sunny Comms team and I’m looking forward to exploring new ideas and better outcomes for our clients,” Peppi said.