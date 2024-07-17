Sunday Gravy Nabs Match & Wood’s Anna Camuglia For General Manager Role

Sunday Gravy has appointed Anna Camuglia as general manager.

Camuglia has more than two decades of experience in the communications industry, most recently having been a part of the phenomenal growth at Match & Wood.

A combination of time in both holding company and independent agencies has provided her with a breadth of experience, an imperative in an industry where many of our clients face what is a challenging outlook.

Co-founder of Sunday Gravy, Ant White says, “We searched long and wide for this role, but after the first meeting with Anna, we knew she was the right person for the job, and instantly called off the search. Which is kind of symbolic of Anna. Straight to the point. No mucking around. With Anna, you know where you stand and exactly what you’re getting. Anna is an experienced leader, and proof good people are still the most important part of this business. Her background in media will bring a depth of business strategy and guidance to our clients. We’re excited to see this agency go to the next level under Anna’s leadership.

Camuglia expressed her excitement on joining Sunday Gravy, noting, “I am super energised at the prospect of working alongside some of the brightest in the industry, while continuing the great momentum we have at Sunday Gravy.”

Anna joins Sunday Gravy after a string of new business wins including Ego Pharmaceuticals Australia, OnePass, and Cobram Estate.