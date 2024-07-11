Sunday Gravy Nabs Karolina Bozajkovska From Clems

Sunday Gravy has announced the appointment of Karolina Bozajkovska as the new head of production. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Bozajkovksa departs from her role as executive producer at Clemenger to bring her expertise and leadership to Sunday Gravy.

Bozajkovska is widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading producers. Her empathetic leadership style and ability to form long-lasting relationships with everyone she works with has made her a standout figure in the industry. She possesses a passion for creativity, an understanding of what world-class ideas look like, and a rare ability to bring those ideas to life in unexpected and engaging ways.

Sunday Gravy is known for its fresh approach to production, consistently partnering and collaborating with the best companies to add flavour to the bland and create work that stands out. The addition of Karolina Bozajkovska to the team reinforces Sunday Gravy’s commitment to innovation and excellence in production and creating ideas that last.

“Since I first worked with Kaz 20 years ago, she has been the one producer that truly gets creativity, and pushes the boundaries of what’s possible. Kaz is more than a producer. She’s a partner, a leader and an extension of the creative process. She’s also a bloody good mate, and someone I trust. It feels like, after all these years, we’re picking up where we left off, and have more experience behind us to create work we are proud of,” said co-founder of Sunday Gravy, Ant White.

“I am excited to join a company that is renowned for its innovative approach to production. I look forward to working with such a talented team and continuing to create work that is both unexpected and engaging,” said Bozajkovska.