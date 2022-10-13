Suncorp, OMD & Leos Head List Of Winners At MFA Awards

Suncorp’s One House campaign by OMD and Leo Burnett won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 2022 MFA Awards, announced tonight at a black tie gala dinner in Sydney attended by leaders from across the industry.

The MFA Awards celebrate the most effective and impactful work created by media agencies, demonstrating the industry’s purpose of ‘We Are The Changers’. Also taking to the winners’ stage in addition to OMD and Leo Burnett, were Zenith Media, MediaCom, Initiative, PHD and Mindshare for clients including Mars Petcare Australia, McDonald’s, KFC, National Australia Bank, Virgin Australia, Goodman Fielder, Gotcha4Life and City of Melbourne.

More than 150 judges participated in the rigorous judging process, drawn from client side, agencies, industry bodies and media partners. They commended this year’s entries for displaying high-calibre media thinking, innovative solutions and strong results for clients.

Industry veteran Greg “Sparrow” Graham was inducted into the MFA Hall of Fame, recognising his passion and contribution across many aspects of the industry, in particular his unparalleled generosity in training and nurturing the careers of many up-and-coming rising stars in the industry.

Also recognised on the night with an Industry Contribution honour were former MFA Awards Chair Joe Lunn; independent consultant Victor Corones; and the MFA’s own Head of People, Linda Wong.

The NGEN Award, which recognises the talent of young media agency executives with less than five years’ experience, was won by Ben Breden & Olivia Coxon from Initiative, with their entry for UnLtd charity Batyr.

MFA CEO Sophie Madden said: “After three long years and several thwarted attempts, the MFA is pleased we were able to bring the industry together in person to celebrate media agencies’ ability to influence change and deliver tangible brand and business results for clients. The quality of strategic insights, effectiveness and excellence in execution by all finalists was among the best we’ve seen in the MFA Awards’ 20-plus years, demonstrating the high calibre of thinking by Australian media agencies. All finalists and winners should be incredibly proud of their achievement.

The 2022 MFA Awards winners are:

Grand Prix – sponsored by Seven

Suncorp, Suncorp One House, OMD & Leo Burnett

Behaviour Change

City of Melbourne, Get to the city or get FOMO, Zenith Media

Best Innovation in Media

Mars Petcare Australia, #CatsinBoxes by WHISKAS, MediaCom

Business Impact – sponsored by Quantcast

Mars Petcare Australia, Caturday Nights with Dine, MediaCom

Best Partnership Award – sponsored by ThinkPremiumDigital

Suncorp, Suncorp One House, OMD & Leo Burnett

Best Use of Data & Analytics – sponsored by News Corp

McDonald’s, Macca’s Monopoly – Game on!, OMD

Environmental, Social & Governance Award – sponsored by SBS Media

Goodman Fielder, Wonder Recycling Rewards, Initiative

Best Long-term Results

KFC, Did someone say KFC?, MediaCom

Agency Talent & Culture

Initiative’s Choice Charter, Initiative Best Use of Content

KFC, KFC Degustation, MediaCom & Ogilvy

Best Use of Real-time Marketing

Virgin Australia, Real-Time Routes, PHD

Bravery Award – sponsored by Nine Entertainment

CGU, Tall Poppy, Initiative

Pro Bono/Cause Marketing Incentive – In recognition of Pam Lane

Gotcha4Life, Boys Do Cry, Initiative

Brand Impact – sponsored by OMA

National Australia Bank, NAB JAB, Mindshare

Hall of Fame

Greg “Sparrow” Graham

NGEN Award – supported by UnLtd

Ben Breden & Olivia Coxon, Initiative