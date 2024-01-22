Subway Unwraps New Brand Platform Via Publicis

Subway Unwraps New Brand Platform Via Publicis
Subway ANZ has bounced into 2024 with a fresh new brand platform, Eat Fresh. Feel Good.

An evolution of the brand’s iconic Eat Fresh philosophy, Subway director of marketing for Australia and New Zealand, Rodica Titeica, said Eat Fresh. Feel Good. was their “north star” for 2024.

“Subway ANZ has been on an exciting transformation to deliver Eat Fresh. Feel Good. – a brand platform anchored by that unmistakable feel-good sensation you get when you fuel your body with better-for-you food,” Titeica said.

“However, Eat Fresh. Feel Good. is more than just the feeling you get when you eat Subway”.

“Eat Fresh. Feel Good. represents our commitment to delivering a feel-good experience across everything we do, from the quality of our food to the restaurant experience, the way we engage with our guests, our fresh approach to partnerships and everything in between”.

Eat Fresh. Feel Good. was unwrapped with Subway ANZ’s most ambitious campaign to date, Sub-Hoppers, conceived by Team Fresh creative agency Publicis Worldwide Brisbane and brought to life by a cast and crew of more than 120 people, including six stunt performers.

Directed by award-winning director Mitch Kennedy, Sub-Hoppers follows an epic green and gold feel-good procession of the nostalgic bouncing inflatables, soundtracked with “Dreamer” by 70s British band Supertramp.

Publicis Worldwide executive creative director Ryan Petie said the unveiling of Eat Fresh. Feel Good. had been a two-year journey. “For a brand with freshness at its core, it’s imperative that we continually seek a fresher way of looking at the convenience category,” Petie said.

“We have been working to the Eat Fresh. Feel Good. brand ethos since partnering with Subway in late 2021, ensuring that people understand Subway® makes you feel good not only from the food, but the entire experience”.

“Sub-Hoppers delivers a beautiful, simple visual metaphor for the feeling we get from eating Subway and signals the start of a joyous new era for the brand”.

Credits:
Subway
Director of Marketing: Rodica Titeica
Marketing Manager: Luciana Vorkas
Assistant Marketing Manager: Zoe Stuart

Agency: Publicis Brisbane
Chief Client Officer: Kate Lippett
Managing Director: Simone Waugh
Executive Creative Director: Ryan Petie
Group Creative Director (Copy): Jim Mckeown
Creative Director (Art): David Schaak
Executive Production Director: Vicki Lee
Senior Producer: Chris Moore
Senior Account Director: Mary Graham
Senior Account Manager: Matt Hunt
Strategy Director: Mike Redfern
Media Agency: Zenith
Client Lead: Sharon Clarke
Business Director: Emma Batch
Digital Director: Peter Dunne
Investment Director: Kelly Weier
Production Company: The Producers
Director: Mitch Kennedy
Executive Producer: Tanya Spencer
Production Manager: Taryn Sullivan
Production Manager: Georgia Johnston
DOP: Campbell Brown

Casting:
Miss Jane
Post Production: The Post Lounge
Senior Producer: Brock Smith
Editor: Sue Schweikert
Grade: Trish Cahill

VFX House: Mamimal
Senior Producer: Hannah Byrnand
VFX Supervisor – Duncan McDonald
Music:
Song: Supertramp “Dreamer”
Music Supervision: Cassie Cannon & Bruce Tweedie @ Music Mill

Stills Production: Compadre Picture Co
Photographer: Sam Scoufus
Producer: Katherine Cooke




