Subway Turns April Fool’s Joke Into Latest Campaign With Launch Of The SubDog

What started as a social media prank has turned into a real-life product launch, as Subway announces the limited-edition SubDog via Publicis.

On 1 April this year, Subway introduced a “new product” to fans on social media, the Subway SubDog – a prank stating that the brand would be adding a footlong classic American-style hotdog to their menu.

With almost 20,000 people engaging in the online conversation, what began as a cheeky April Fool’s joke ignited a genuine demand for the SubDog among fans – and has led Subway Australia to introduce the product for a limited time.

After one follower from Melbourne, David Thompson commented that if the SubDog wasn’t real, he would never eat Subway again – Subway worked with Publicis to plan the official product launch during Football Finals season, collaborating with Don Smallgoods to provide the hotdogs for the new Subway SubDog.

On 4 September 2022, the Subway Team surprised David, chauffeuring him to a Subway store to try the first real Subway SubDog, welcomed by the fanfare of a band and dancing hotdog in costume.

The Subway SubDog campaign is being led by Publicis Worldwide, along with Zenith managing media as part of the bespoke agency, Publicis TeamFresh. The campaign includes TV, Digital, Radio, OOH, POS, and social media.

Subway Australia & New Zealand senior marketing manager, Ben Miles, said: “We’d be disappointed to lose even one customer. So, when David called us out, we listened. SubDog is an idea that has ignited the imagination of so many people, in a way that only Subway can do. We’re thrilled at the response from Footlong and hotdog fans all over Australia.”

Publicis Worldwide executive creative director, Ryan Petie, added: “The best brands are equally good at listening as they are talking and acting. When we heard David Thompson acting so passionately about the Subway SubDog, there was no way we couldn’t deliver.”

Credits:

Ben Miles, Australia and New Zealand Senior Marketing Manager, Subway TeamFresh

Ryan Petie, Executive Creative Director

Heath Kunde, Copywriter

Jude Johannesen, Chief Client Officer-Communications

Kate Lippett, Chief Client Officer – Media