Subway Sinks To New Low With Sub Implosion Gag

A Subway franchise in Rincon, Georgia has caught the ire of social media after a sign outside the restaurant made light of the recent Titan submarine disaster.

The sign outside the restaurant read: “OUR SUBS DONT IMPLODE” in a clear reference to the ill-fated Titan sub that imploded, killing five, on a journey to see the wreckage of the Titanic.

@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better. #subway pic.twitter.com/PfgABPU8ML — Amanda Butler (@Amanda72118560) July 2, 2023

Local news site WTOC said that it had received “several messages and comments” saying the sign was in poor taste.

When contacted by WTOC, Subway and the franchise’s store manager said that the sign had been removed and that no further comment would be made on the matter.

However, on Reddit, users found it hilarious.

What’s more, users piled on in the comments, making their own puns on the back of the joke.

User Brave_Dick said “This is deep.”

Meanwhile, user Chittopher asked “How could they sink so low?”

On Twitter, the reaction was slightly more mixed.

Did Subway employ the same marketing guru as Bud Light? https://t.co/0csH8lfTFc — Bob McCoskrie (@bobmccoskrienz) July 4, 2023

Regular readers of B&T will not have to be reminded about the debacle that has seen Bud Light lose its crown as America’s most popular beer.

Welp…my local Subway made national news. Lol I appreciate the hell out of dark humor but perhaps this was a bit too soon. 😬 https://t.co/AygDjUAkp3 — Cody Leach (@CodyLeachYT) July 3, 2023

CEO WATCH: A personal apology from the CEO would be advised here – not some faceless statement. All managers should be given some reputation management training, but this is just common sense. Still waiting for the apology @SUBWAY #crisiscomms https://t.co/UP2aV7e2WX — Dave Mason (@davemasontv) July 4, 2023

I have a dark sense of humor, but this is terrible and the comments are worse. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/PfTJw5p4B7 — Chris Shellhammer 👉🤛 (@chili227) July 4, 2023

This does beg the question, just how soon is too soon? And should brands even consider jumping on such an emotional event to make a quick gag?