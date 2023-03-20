Subway Launches “Bigger-er” Campaign With Hamish & Andy, Via Team Fresh

Subway has launched “Bigger-er,” a campaign poking fun at other fast food outlets’ less well-endowed meals, via Team Fresh.

The campaign creative shows the disproportionate size of Subway’s Footlong sandwiches alongside its competitor’s burgers. The spot features comedy duo, Hamish Blake as the Footlong and Andy Lee as the burger having competitive banter with each other about size.

The Subway ‘Bigger-er’ campaign is being supported by Publicis Groupe’s bespoke agency, TeamFresh. Campaign activity includes TV, OOH, Spotify, and Digital.

The campaign will leverage premium OOH formats at Martin Place train station in Sydney and Wellington Underpass in New Zealand next month.

Subway ANZ head of marketing, Rodica Titeica, said: “With cost-of-living pressures increasing, we know just how important ‘value for money’ is. That’s why the iconic Subway Footlong continues to represent indisputable value that is not only convenient but also a guilt-free, better-for-you food option.”

Publicis Worldwide associate creative director, Ash Kennedy, said: “The size of a Subway Footlong is no joke, and there was no one better than Hamish and Andy to bring some of their competitive banter to our burger and Footlong characters. Even though the visuals do so much of the talking, the iconic voices of Hamish and Andy are masters when it comes to friendly rivalry – and ruffling some feathers (or lettuce).”

The Subway ‘Bigger-er’ campaign will run across Australia and New Zealand from late March.

Credits:

Subway: Rodica Titeica, Ben Miles, Jess Holmes, Adrienne Steiner

Creative: Ryan Petie, David Schaak, Ash Kennedy, Andrew Leftley, Chelsea Parks

Strategy: Mike Redfern

Production: Vicki Lee, Natalie Mitchell, Amber Lawrence

Client Service: Jude Johannesen, Maddie Laube, Crystal Davis

Media: Kate Lippett, Emma Batch

Production: HAPPY Film, Rosco Audio, Chop Shop Post

Director: Miles Murphy

Photography: Jason Starr, Compadre

Voiceover: Hamish Blake and Andy Lee