Stunning Scenery & Silence Star In Tourism Tassie’s Latest ‘Come Down For Air’ Iteration Via BMF

Tourism Tasmania has released a new iteration of its longstanding and award-winning brand platform “Come Down For Air”.

The platform encourages Australians to find their own space and calm, emphasising the contrast between the fast pace of ‘mainland’ life and the slower, more mindful pace of the island state.

Created in partnership with BMF, Starcom, and Orchard, the latest instalment from the multi-award-winning platform features new executions that hero Tasmania’s unique landscapes and way of life.

Lindene Cleary, chief marketing officer at Tourism Tasmania, said: “As the sixth iteration of Come Down For Air, this campaign continues to build on the solid foundation we established in 2019. The platform has consistently delivered strong results – it has increased awareness of Tasmania as the antidote to the stressors of modern life, and as one of Australia’s most desired and different holiday destinations.”

“Brand longevity is key in today’s competitive travel market. Come Down For Air allows Tasmania to stand out with our distinctive storytelling approach, helping us stay top of mind when Australians are ready to plan their next holiday. By maintaining this long-term approach, we’re able to reinforce Tasmania’s point of difference and drive measurable business outcomes over time,” said Cleary.

Tasmania is now ranked as the most unique of all Australian destinations, with awareness of Tasmania as a holiday destination increasing by 10 per cent since the brand platform launched. Earlier this year, Tourism Tasmania was shortlisted for an Australian Effie Award, adding to a string of awards and nominations since launching the Come Down For Air brand platform.

Thomasine Burnap, group planning director, BMF, said: “Come Down For Air is a long idea and the key to maintaining its success is creating the right blend of fresh and familiar. To do this, consistency is imperative and comes from leveraging the distinctive assets and experiences that are true to the brand, but equally, new insights and elements are important in maintaining the interest of our audience and being able to cut-through.”

David Fraser, executive creative director, BMF, said: “Come Down For Air has proven itself as a timeless platform. Timeliness has also helped keep it fresh and insightful. And having an array of lovable furry critters to show off doesn’t hurt either.”

The campaign will lead with a TVC across Australian markets and will also feature contexttual outdoor placements, online video, on-demand content, and Meta and TikTok from September 2024 to March 2025.