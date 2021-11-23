Study: DOOH, Online & TV Set to Benefit The Most As Third-Party Cookies Get Phased Out

The majority of the global browser market has now phased out third-party cookies in response to protecting users’ privacy and personalising a connection with the modern consumer.

With Google Chrome, which controls the majority of the global browser market, following suit next year, 65.15 per cent of the browser market will be open to new ad channels and solutions.

Alfi , an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, surveyed senior advertising executives from around the world to learn more about the demise of third-party cookies and their focus on new ad channels, and found that 85 per cent expect budgets for digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising and online advertising to increase. Furthermore, nearly four out of five (79 per cent) anticipate budgets for television advertising to rise following the shift away from third-party cookies.

“With web browsers increasingly blocking cookies, ad spend is being relocated to the DOOH sector quicker than we expected,” said Peter Bordes, interim CEO, Alfi. “Our research suggests strong growth for the DOOH ad sector as advertising executives expect increased budgets for all other main areas of advertising, marking DOOH market as the main beneficiary.”

Additionally, 78 per cnet of advertising executives interviewed believe DOOH advertising will represent over 50 per cent of the total spent on out of home ads by 2023, with online and DOOH representing the most anticipated advertising budgets to increase following the decline of third-party cookies.

“Consumers and regulators are rightly concerned about the growing threat to privacy and personal data collection as every aspect of society becomes digitized,” said Bordes. “Interestingly, the DOOH industry has deployed software that is much better at targeted advertising without ever collecting cookies from or personal information about its viewers and is already leading this revolution. It is now in the hands of ad executives to become leaders in the protection of consumer privacy while providing brands with the precise data they need to grow.”