Study: Aussies Lead The World In Digital Audio Listening

Australia leads the world in digital audio listening, with the continued adoption and use of new commercial audio options while broadcast (AM/FM and DAB+) radio listening remains buoyant, according to the seventh Infinite Dial Australia report, released today by Edison Research and sponsored by industry body Commercial Radio & Audio, LiSTNR and Triton Digital.

“Digital audio listening in Australia is going from strength to strength, led by booming digital radio and podcast listening and underpinned by radio’s continued resilience and popularity,” Ford Ennals, CEO of CRA said.

Around 18 million Australians, or 81 per cent percent of the total population aged 12-plus, listen to digital audio monthly, up from 78 per cent in 2022. This compares to 75 per cent in the US Digital audio listening comprises AM, FM and DAB+ radio stations listened to online, podcasts and music streaming services.

Australian podcast listening has jumped to 43 per cent monthly up from 40 per cent in 2022 and ahead of the U.S. for the first time. Weekly podcast listener numbers rose seven percent to 33 per cent from 26 per cent year on year.

“The Infinite Dial 2023 Australia study shows that Australia’s love of podcasts continues to grow. The country has become a global leader in podcast monthly listening. The growth is fuelled by the strength and breadth of Australian content and the popularity of podcasts from broadcast radio,” Ford said.

Approximately one in 10 Australians age 12-plus listen to a podcast every day with weekly podcast listeners averaging five episodes per week.

Australia continues to lead the world in radio listening, with over 79 per cent of Australians age 12-plus, or around 17 million people, listening every week.

Digital audio listeners do not limit themselves to a single platform, consuming digital audio through various channels, including AM/FM/DAB+ devices, online streaming, podcasts, and smart speakers.

“Around six million Australians stream radio weekly growing from 14 per cent in 2021 to 27 per cent in 2023,” Ford said.

“Digital audio consumption, including podcasts, is now a habit for many Australians and understanding cross-audio platform behaviours is crucial for commercial success.”

Radio listening in the car has remained the top digital audio choice, with 84 per cent of those age 18-plus who have been in a car in the last month saying that they listen to radio in the car. This number is up from 80 per cent last year and more than double the 41 per cent who stream music in the car.

DAB+ stations have tripled their audience since 2020, driven by a wider variety of content and widespread access in new cars. In 2023, DAB+ listening soared to 7 million people a week, or 32 per cent of people aged 12-plus, up from 18 per cent last year, and 10 per cent in 2020.

Young people (aged 12-34) lead the online audio adoption, with 92 per cent listening to any online audio monthly.

“The Infinite Dial 2023 Australia study reveals that radio remains younger Australians’ favourite audio by far, with 76 per cent tuning into radio each week, compared to 50 per cent using TikTok,” Ford said.

Edison Research President Larry Rosin said: “The Infinite Dial 2023 Australia study demonstrates the strong global position of the Australian audio industry, with robust engagement across different platforms, including traditional AM/FM/DAB+ radio, online radio, and podcasts. These findings underscore the industry’s ability to adapt and innovate, providing diverse and compelling audio content for listeners.”