Strategic Consulting Agency Pollinate Names Kirsty Bloore As Research Director

Strategic consulting and insights business Pollinate has announced the appointment of Kirsty Bloore as research director in Sydney, effective immediately.

Bloore brings over 25 years’ research experience with her, spanning quantitative and qualitative research, data analytics and strategy across global media and technology companies. She is currently on the board of the Beacon Foundation and has also previously held roles as vice president of research and strategy APAC for Viacom and principal for Mavis Growth Partners.

Bloore will be responsible for managing Pollinate’s key media and technology partnerships, including Google Australia and YouTube APAC.

Howard Parry-Husbands & Kirsty Bloore

Pollinate chief executive officer, Howard Parry-Husbands, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Kirsty to the team as we continue to expand the business through way of exceptional talent.

“Kirsty’s experience in research leadership roles across technology and media businesses will help drive further growth for the business, including delivering better results for all our clients.

“She will be a key asset to the business, with her stakeholder management experience, strong influencing skills and passion for industry trends set to be a vital part of Pollinate’s future.”

Bloore said: “ I’m thrilled to be joining Pollinate during this period of growth, working on challenging projects with a fabulous team and an impressive list of clients.”

Pollinate is part of the fast-growing marketing and strategic consulting business, The Influence Group, which also owns Social Soup, the largest influencer marketing business in Australia and New Zealand.