Storytelling Agency Enthral Announces Three Senior Hires

Storytelling agency, Enthral, has welcomed three new hires to its senior leadership team, each bringing their own unique experience to strengthen the agency as it enters its next phase of growth and celebrates a decade since the agency was founded.

Natalie Rea joined Enthral as business director, with over 20 years working for some of the largest publishers, media owners and agencies in the UK and Australia, leading award-winning teams that help guide brands to become leading storytellers in their sector.

L-R: Leah Moir, Joshua Del Pozo & Natalie Rea

Rea oversees the day-to-day management of the talented Enthral team while ensuring the agency is constantly an extension of their client partners businesses.

Leah Moir joins the ranks as PR and content group account director, bringing 10-years of multinational consumer PR experience after working on some of the biggest FMCG, entertainment and retails brands across UK, South Africa & Australia.

Mori will lead the PR team, which has been the biggest growth driver of the business over the past three years.

Also joining the leadership team is Joshua Del Pozo in the newly created role of head of media and culture. Formerly the chief of staff at Nine Network’s Today, Del Pozo brings over a decade of TV and media experience, which will give unparalleled knowledge to clients, and guide their campaigns to have greater success and cut-through in the media.

Del Pozo will be responsible for leading excellence in earned media relations across the entire agency whilst ensuring the journalistic DNA remains a strong feature within the agency. By keeping his “finger on the pulse” the Enthral team, and its clients, will benefit from his understanding of what makes a story and how to make it newsworthy.

Enthral Managing director and founder Cameron Smith said the appointments are an important and exciting next phase for the agency, which has grown from strength to strength over the past ten years.

“The last decade has been an exciting roller coaster ride and we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to achieve with a wonderful team and great clients who allow us to share their stories. These latest additions to the team are now about laying the foundations for the next decade and beyond,” Smith says.

“Natalie’s experience shows just how committed we are to offering the best for our clients – she is a true professional who won’t settle for anything less than perfect.”

“Leah is a PR expert – from managing clients to executing their campaigns and offering her guidance across the agency, we’re stoked to have her leading the team and she will raise the bar when it comes to our PR offer.”

Smith added: “Josh was the piece of the puzzle we were missing. Our journalistic DNA is what has set us apart since day 1 and so it was an obvious choice when we realised he was looking for his next career challenge… not to mention a sleep-in after 8 years at Today. His contact book is one of the best in the business and we’re really lucky to have him on the team.”

Enthral will celebrate its 10th anniversary on February 13.