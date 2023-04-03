Stormy Daniels Pulls Out Of Piers Morgan Interview

Stormy Daniels, the adult video star at the centre of former US President Donald Trump’s indictment trial, pulled out of a planned interview with Piers Morgan over the weekend.

On Saturday, Morgan tweeted that Daniels — real name Stephanie Clifford — had pulled out of the interview due to “some security concerns.”

Morgan, the former editor of British tabloid The News of the World, added that he “hope[d] she’s OK.”

Daniels claimed that she and Trump had sex and accepted US$130,000 (AU$195,000) from his lawyer, Michael Cohen, in return for her silence ahead of the 2016 election.

Cohen was later jailed on multiple charges. Trump has denied he had any sexual involvement with Ms Daniels since the allegations surfaced in 2018.

Twitter users, however, saw the funny side of Daniels’ cancelling on Morgan.

